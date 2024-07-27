Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ifeanyi Ubah’s death in London throws Nnewi, Nigerian Senate, associates into mourning

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ifeanyi Ubah’s death in London throws Nnewi, Nigerian Senate, associates into mourning

 USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The usually vibrant business town of Nnewi awakened to the news of the death of one of its prominent sons in London. 

Chief Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, the Nigerian senator representing the Anambra South Senatorial District, died after a brief illness.

His anguished family has not, at the time of this USAfricaonline.com report, announced the cause of death.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has stated in a tribute that “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation. His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Ubah, former Chairman and CEO of Capital Oil (Nigeria), actively sought, unsuccessfully, to become the Governor of Anambra State. He was elected Senator in 2019 and reelected in 2023 with the ticket of the Young Progressive Party, YPP. In pursuit and continuation of his quest to become Governor, he moved to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Ubah’s sudden death should impact the configuration and strategies for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State. 

You Might Also Like

DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto over Nairobi process

If Tinubu were today’s opposition leader. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfrica: Dangote in battle fatigue. By Chidi Amuta

U.S. Election: Obamas endorse Kamala Harris

Iwuanyanwu: Business mogul, philanthropist and politician

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto over Nairobi process DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto over Nairobi process
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto over Nairobi process
AFRICA

DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto over Nairobi process

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
If Tinubu were today’s opposition leader. By Suyi Ayodele
USAfrica: Dangote in battle fatigue. By Chidi Amuta
U.S. Election: Obamas endorse Kamala Harris
Olympic opening ceremony unfolds along the Seine River in Paris
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?