Ifeanyi Ubah’s death in London throws Nnewi, Nigerian Senate, associates into mourning

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The usually vibrant business town of Nnewi awakened to the news of the death of one of its prominent sons in London.

Chief Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, the Nigerian senator representing the Anambra South Senatorial District, died after a brief illness.

His anguished family has not, at the time of this USAfricaonline.com report, announced the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has stated in a tribute that “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation. His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Ubah, former Chairman and CEO of Capital Oil (Nigeria), actively sought, unsuccessfully, to become the Governor of Anambra State. He was elected Senator in 2019 and reelected in 2023 with the ticket of the Young Progressive Party, YPP. In pursuit and continuation of his quest to become Governor, he moved to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Ubah’s sudden death should impact the configuration and strategies for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.