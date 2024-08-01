Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Angola announces ceasefire agreement between DRC and Rwanda

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Angola announces ceasefire agreement between DRC and Rwanda

On Tuesday, 31 July, 2024, Angola announced a ceasefire agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. This development follows a meeting hosted by Angolan President João Lourenço at the presidential palace in Luanda, which included the foreign ministers of both countries.

The agreement comes amid long-standing accusations by Kinshasa that Kigali supports M23 rebels engaged in conflict with the Congolese army in North Kivu province—a claim that Rwanda has consistently denied. A recent UN Security Council report indicated that between 3,000 to 4,000 Rwandan soldiers have been operating alongside M23 and that Kigali effectively controls the group’s activities.

The ceasefire is set to take effect at midnight on August 4, coinciding with the expiration of a partially observed humanitarian truce between the M23 and government forces. However, the specific parties involved in the ceasefire have yet to be clarified.

The eastern region of the DRC, rich in minerals, has endured approximately 30 years of conflict involving various local and foreign armed groups, including the M23 rebels. According to the United Nations, more than 1.7 million people have been displaced due to the violence in North Kivu, contributing to a total of over 7 million displaced individuals across the country due to multiple conflicts.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26

Onyeka Onwenu’s death, Nigerians in sorrowful disbelief

USAfrica: Nigeria and its familiar road of damnation. By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Are we seeing the rise of a new generation in Nigeria? By Ibrahim Adamu Tudun Doki

The tragedy of Nigeria. By Ben Nna Okoye

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article General al-Burhan of Sudan survives drone attack General al-Burhan of Sudan survives drone attack
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
General al-Burhan of Sudan survives drone attack
NEWS

General al-Burhan of Sudan survives drone attack

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Algeria withdraws Ambassador from France after recognition of Moroccan autonomy
World bank approves $1.5 billion for Ethiopia’s budget support
U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26
Onyeka Onwenu’s death, Nigerians in sorrowful disbelief
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?