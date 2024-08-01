Hunger protest: Respect people’s rights – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has urged Nigerian authorities to respect human rights and the right to peaceful protest as Nigerians begin nationwide demonstrations over food shortages and the cost of living crisis. This call was made in a statement by Isa Sanusi, the Country Director of Amnesty International, on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

“The Nigerian authorities must ensure that security agencies respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, as guaranteed by both the country’s constitution and human rights treaties,” stated Sanusi. He emphasized that the protests should not be used as a pretext for a crackdown on human rights, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“People must be allowed to freely exercise their rights to peaceful protest,” he reiterated.

Sanusi also raised concerns about the arrest of at least three individuals last week for allegedly supporting the protests on social media. Highlighting Nigeria’s severe economic crisis, marked by a 36% inflation rate on food, Sanusi urged the authorities to address the root causes of the protests rather than suppressing peaceful dissent.

He stated, “Authorities must show commitment to uphold the country’s constitutional and international human rights obligations by allowing people to freely exercise their human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.”

The nationwide protests, scheduled for August 1-10, 2024, are being organized and mobilized through social media platforms. While some have described the protests as potential avenues for violence, Sanusi underscored that the right to peaceful protest must be respected.