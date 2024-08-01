Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions

On the early morning of August 1, 2024, a fire broke out at the Ladipo Baale Roundabout Plank Market in Orile-Iganmu, Lagos, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The blaze, which started around midnight, consumed three shops in the market before emergency responders could bring it under control. Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed that no casualties were reported. Initial investigations indicate that the fire began from a pile of planks due to a power surge, which quickly spread to other sections of the market.

Despite the significant damage, a substantial amount of property was salvaged through the swift intervention of emergency teams. “No casualties or injuries were recorded in the incident,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the responders, the fire was contained before it could spread further.”

The response included LASEMA’s team, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigerian Police Force, all working together to manage the situation.

This fire is the latest in a series of market blazes in Nigeria, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety and infrastructure in densely populated areas. As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, market traders are left to assess the impact and begin the rebuilding process.