Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions

On the early morning of August 1, 2024, a fire broke out at the Ladipo Baale Roundabout Plank Market in Orile-Iganmu, Lagos, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The blaze, which started around midnight, consumed three shops in the market before emergency responders could bring it under control. Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed that no casualties were reported. Initial investigations indicate that the fire began from a pile of planks due to a power surge, which quickly spread to other sections of the market.

Despite the significant damage, a substantial amount of property was salvaged through the swift intervention of emergency teams. “No casualties or injuries were recorded in the incident,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the responders, the fire was contained before it could spread further.”

The response included LASEMA’s team, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigerian Police Force, all working together to manage the situation.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

This fire is the latest in a series of market blazes in Nigeria, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety and infrastructure in densely populated areas. As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, market traders are left to assess the impact and begin the rebuilding process.

You Might Also Like

Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

Former Guinea Military ruler sentenced to 20 years for crimes against humanity

UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic

#EndBadGovernance: Nigeria protests escalate into violence in in Kano, Gombe, Abuja

#EndBadGovernance protest kick off in Abuja Stadium

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano
NEWS

Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Former Guinea Military ruler sentenced to 20 years for crimes against humanity
UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic
#EndBadGovernance: Nigeria protests escalate into violence in in Kano, Gombe, Abuja
#EndBadGovernance protest kick off in Abuja Stadium
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?