Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

The protests, organized primarily by young individuals, are a response to the country’s dire economic conditions, with organizers pledging to hold a series of “days of rage.”

Contents
Looting in KadunaLooting in Kano

Looting in Kaduna

Abdullah Yunus Abdallah (@Abdool85) claimed on social media that government properties, including the Kaduna State Traffic Laws Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), were looted. His tweet stated: “It is said to be a peaceful protest but even here in Kaduna, it has turned to be violent, with stealing and burning down of people and government properties like KASTLEA, KADIPA etc. This police officer was brutally attacked by the protesters.”

Other users, such as A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) and Makama Kagarko (@makama_kgk), echoed similar claims. Reports also indicate that a curfew has been imposed in Kaduna following the alleged deaths of at least two individuals during the protests.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

Looting in Kano

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, condemned the looting of the Digital Innovation Park in Kano. He tweeted: “Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters. Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepen our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain.”

This report presents images of youths carrying away computers, chairs, keyboards, and other equipment. Police in Kano also thwarted attempts to break into a grocery store, with suspects damaging windows before intervention.

On Tuesday, Anas Adamu, leading a group in Kano, stated that the protests are organized by 13 civil society organizations (CSOs) under the Northern Chapter of the Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM). He cautioned protesters against carrying weapons, harassing individuals, or looting property.

Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

Protesters gathered at the entrance of the Kano State government house earlier today, chanting “Bamuyi” (“no to bad governance”) and “chanji muke so” (“we want change”), displaying placards expressing dissatisfaction with current governance.

Meanwhile, pro-government protests are also taking place, with supporters of President Tinubu occupying Audu Bako Way in support of the administration. However, compliance with the protest against hunger appears low, with many residents remaining indoors.

Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stated on Wednesday that he had received intelligence about plans by malicious individuals to hijack the protests. He invited genuine protesters to the Government House in Kano and warned troublemakers to avoid the state. Yusuf made this appeal while addressing business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at the Government House, Kano.

You Might Also Like

Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions

Former Guinea Military ruler sentenced to 20 years for crimes against humanity

UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic

#EndBadGovernance: Nigeria protests escalate into violence in in Kano, Gombe, Abuja

#EndBadGovernance protest kick off in Abuja Stadium

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Former Guinea Military ruler sentenced to 20 years for crimes against humanity Former Guinea Military ruler sentenced to 20 years for crimes against humanity
Next Article Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions
NEWS

Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Former Guinea Military ruler sentenced to 20 years for crimes against humanity
UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic
#EndBadGovernance: Nigeria protests escalate into violence in in Kano, Gombe, Abuja
#EndBadGovernance protest kick off in Abuja Stadium
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?