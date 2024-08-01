Protests and alleged looting erupt in Kaduna and Kano

The protests, organized primarily by young individuals, are a response to the country’s dire economic conditions, with organizers pledging to hold a series of “days of rage.”

Looting in Kaduna

Abdullah Yunus Abdallah (@Abdool85) claimed on social media that government properties, including the Kaduna State Traffic Laws Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), were looted. His tweet stated: “It is said to be a peaceful protest but even here in Kaduna, it has turned to be violent, with stealing and burning down of people and government properties like KASTLEA, KADIPA etc. This police officer was brutally attacked by the protesters.”

Other users, such as A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) and Makama Kagarko (@makama_kgk), echoed similar claims. Reports also indicate that a curfew has been imposed in Kaduna following the alleged deaths of at least two individuals during the protests.

Looting in Kano

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, condemned the looting of the Digital Innovation Park in Kano. He tweeted: “Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters. Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepen our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain.”

This report presents images of youths carrying away computers, chairs, keyboards, and other equipment. Police in Kano also thwarted attempts to break into a grocery store, with suspects damaging windows before intervention.

On Tuesday, Anas Adamu, leading a group in Kano, stated that the protests are organized by 13 civil society organizations (CSOs) under the Northern Chapter of the Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM). He cautioned protesters against carrying weapons, harassing individuals, or looting property.

Protesters gathered at the entrance of the Kano State government house earlier today, chanting “Bamuyi” (“no to bad governance”) and “chanji muke so” (“we want change”), displaying placards expressing dissatisfaction with current governance.

Meanwhile, pro-government protests are also taking place, with supporters of President Tinubu occupying Audu Bako Way in support of the administration. However, compliance with the protest against hunger appears low, with many residents remaining indoors.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stated on Wednesday that he had received intelligence about plans by malicious individuals to hijack the protests. He invited genuine protesters to the Government House in Kano and warned troublemakers to avoid the state. Yusuf made this appeal while addressing business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at the Government House, Kano.