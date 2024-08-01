Support USAfricaLIVE.com

UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic

UN lifts arms embargo on Central African Republic

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday unanimously lifted the arms embargo on the Central African Republic (CAR). The embargo, imposed in 2013, followed the ousting of then-president Francois Bozize by mainly Muslim rebels, which led to reprisals from predominantly Christian militias.

Last year, the sanctions were eased when the Council agreed to exempt government forces from the embargo.

CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon hailed the decision as a “historic and crucial turning point for peace and stability,” not only for the country but also for the region. She stated, “This diplomatic victory constitutes a first step that restores dignity to CAR and its people by making Central African diplomacy a model of perseverance and determination in the quest for a more equitable world.”

Despite the lifting of the embargo, the Security Council urged nations to take all necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply of weapons to armed groups operating in the country.

A 2019 peace deal reduced but did not end the fighting, and the United Nations peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, has been tasked with trying to stop the violence. The UN mission is currently assisting with preparations for the first local elections in over 36 years, scheduled to take place in October.

