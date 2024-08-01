EndBadGovernance: Nigeria protests escalate into violence in in Kano, Gombe, Abuja

The #EndBadGovernance protests organized across Nigeria have turned violent in major cities, including Kano, Gombe, and Abuja. The violence in some instances was instigated by security officials, while in others, it resulted from the actions of overzealous protesters or counter-protesters.

The protests commenced peacefully in all monitored states.

Thousands of Nigerians initiated a 10-day nationwide protest on Thursday to express their frustration over ongoing economic hardship.

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the right to peaceful protests but expressed concern about the “dangers” associated with demonstrations that are “vulnerable” to being hijacked by criminals. The president, along with other relevant officials in his administration, has urged the youth to abandon the protest, describing it as unwarranted and politically motivated.

On Thursday, protest organizers in Abuja and other regions called for the reversal of the fuel price hike, the restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and the reduction of import duties to previous rates. Protesters’ placards also demanded the reversal of tertiary education fee hikes, improved security for farmers, and a reduction in the prices of staple foods, among other demands. Additionally, they are seeking full transparency and accountability in governance, including public disclosure and reduction of public officials’ salaries and allowances, and the establishment of an emergency fund to support SMEs.

Violent Protests

In Abuja, protesters moving towards the Three Arms Zone were tear-gassed to disperse them and prevent access to the area, which houses the National Assembly, the Supreme Court, and the Aso Villa. Armored Personnel Carriers carrying soldiers and police operatives were deployed to block the protesters from entering the Three Arms Zone.

Earlier, at the MKO Abiola Stadium entrance, Abuja protesters were instructed by police to move inside the stadium. When they refused, they marched towards Eagle Square near the Three Arms Zone. A credible eye witness observed that police fired tear gas indiscriminately to prevent protesters from reaching Eagle Square. As chaos erupted, police took tactical positions around the protesters and fired tear gas. Despite this, the protesters regrouped around the Ministry of Finance, blocking Ahmadu Bello Way and pushing back towards the police. Numerous injuries were reported, and journalists, were targeted and arrested. The reporter’s phone was seized after he was beaten despite identifying himself as a journalist. Police also used tear gas to disperse another group of protesters at the NYSC junction in Kubwa.

In Kano State, the protest turned violent when some demonstrators armed themselves with dangerous weapons. At approximately 10:15 a.m., protesters invaded the Rufaidah Yoghurt store on Hadejia Road, looting it, and also ransacked an industrial park belonging to the Nigeria Communications Commission that had yet to be commissioned.

Similarly, peaceful protests in Gombe escalated into clashes, creating a chaotic scene that necessitated the intervention of security officials. Local leaders and community organizations have called for calm and dialogue to address the underlying issues driving the protest. Efforts are underway to engage with protest organizers and government officials to find a resolution and prevent further unrest.