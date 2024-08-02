Support USAfricaLIVE.com

#EndBadGovernance: Protesters shift from Abiola stadium to Berger, Abuja

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
The #EndBadGovernance protesters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have relocated from the Moshood Abiola Stadium to the well-known Berger Roundabout. An FCT High Court had issued an order on Wednesday directing the protesters to limit their demonstrations to the stadium.

In compliance with the order, the protesters initially gathered at the stadium on Thursday but resisted pressure from security operatives to confine their protest within the stadium premises. Subsequently, the protesters left the stadium and marched in large numbers after receiving reports that other protesters at Eagles Square were being harassed by security operatives.

Upon their arrival at the new location, the policemen guarding the facility repeatedly used tear gas on them.

Our correspondent, who was at the stadium at 7 a.m. on Friday, did not observe any protesters but later learned that the protest location had been changed. As of the time of filing this report, the protesters were assembling at the Berger Roundabout.

