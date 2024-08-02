Support USAfricaLIVE.com

WIC mourns Jackson Lee for championing “causes that uplifted the marginalized”

WIC mourns Jackson Lee for championing “causes that uplifted the marginalized”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) has issued a statement where it declared that it is mourning Jackson Lee for championing “causes that uplifted the marginalized”.

Here’s the full text of the WIC’s message:
We stop in our tracks today to honor and remember the remarkable life of
U.S Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a steadfast friend of World Igbo Congress and Ndi Igbo
community in general, who has sadly left us after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on
July 19, 2024.
Rep Jackson Lee represented Texas’ 18thCongressional District in the U.S. House
of Representatives.

Rep. Lee’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication and service. Throughout her career, she championed causes that uplifted the marginalized and gave a voice to the voiceless.

Her deep commitment to justice, equality, and community made her a beloved figure not only among
her constituents in Texas, but also within the Ndi Igbo community, which she embraced with open arms.

Her tireless advocacy for the rights and well-being of Ndi Igbo both in Nigeria and in
the Diaspora demonstrated her profound understanding and respect for our culture, heritage,
and struggles. Rep. Lee worked diligently with World Igbo Congress to foster stronger ties
between our community and the broader society, always striving to build bridges of
understanding and cooperation.

Her passion for public service was matched only by her compassion for the people she served.

Rep. Lee’s kindness, integrity, and sense of justice were evident in every action she took and every decision she made. She was a true friend of the Igbo, a dedicated public servant, and a
beacon of hope for so many. She earned the Ada Igbo Title as an honor in our community.
As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the incredible impact she had on our lives.

Her spirit will continue to inspire us to pursue justice, equality, and unity with the same fervor and dedication she exemplified.
Rest in peace, Rep. Jackson Lee. Your legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate enough to know you.

Signed:
Dr. (Sir) Festus Okere,
Chairman, World Igbo Congress (WIC).

Sir Chris Ogara, Secretary General, World Igbo Congress (WIC)

