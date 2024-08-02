Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Jigawa State imposes 24-hour curfew following protests

Jigawa State imposes 24-hour curfew following protests

In a state broadcast on Thursday night, the Governor of Jigawa State announced the immediate implementation of a 24-hour curfew. He stated that this restriction would be relaxed from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday to allow Muslims to participate in Jumm’at congregational prayers.

The governor attributed the state government’s decision to the looting that occurred during the #EndBadGovernance protest. “As a result of that, we are introducing a 24-hour curfew in Jigawa State, and this curfew will continue up till the time we have reviewed the situation again with the security agencies and we feel it’s time for us to relax,” Governor Namadi stated.

“Today, we woke up with a series of protests that is not part of our culture and tradition. We feel that this protest will not be the solution to what people are demanding. It is only Allah that can rescue you from that hardship. Therefore, protest is not a solution and will not be a solution. We realized how people use young boys to vandalize and steal people’s property. This is not part of our culture and tradition. Therefore, we feel as a government, we should not allow this to continue unabated.”

“For the sake of Friday prayers tomorrow, we are relaxing the curfew from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. to allow people to go to the mosque and pray for the state and nation. After 2:30 p.m., the curfew will continue and we pray that people will obey this curfew and ensure that they stay at home.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Ulamas and traditional rulers for their roles in discouraging the nationwide protest in Jigawa State.

