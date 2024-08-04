Somali police confirm 37 people died in an attack on a beach hotel

At least 37 people were killed and 212 others injured in an attack on a beach hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. Authorities confirmed that among the deceased was one soldier, while another was wounded; the remaining casualties were civilians.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion followed by gunfire. Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack through its radio station.

Eyewitness Mohamud Moalim told The Associated Press that he saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before the man “blew himself up next to the beach-view hotel.” Moalim recounted that some of his friends who were with him at the hotel were killed, and others were injured.

Another witness, Abdisalam Adam, reported to the AP that he “saw many people lying on the ground” and helped transport some of the wounded to the hospital.

Read more: 32 people died in an attack on Mogadishu beach hotel

The Lido Beach area, a popular spot in Mogadishu, has previously been targeted by militants allied with al-Shabab. Last year, an attack in the same area claimed nine lives.

In a separate incident on Saturday, state media reported that seven people died after a passenger vehicle hit a roadside bomb approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” on the militants last year as the country began taking control of its own security. Despite these efforts, al-Shabab continues to control parts of southern and central Somalia and frequently carries out attacks in Mogadishu and other regions. The group also extorts millions of dollars annually from residents and businesses to fund its operations aimed at establishing an Islamic state.

The attack on Friday occurred a month after Somalia initiated the third phase of the drawdown of peacekeeping troops under the African Union Transition Mission.

James Swan, the U.N. Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia, expressed support and solidarity for Somalia on Saturday, stating, “in its efforts to ensure peace, security, and stability.” He condemned the attack on Lido Beach, a location frequented by families, describing it as “an abhorrent act that warrants the firmest condemnation.”