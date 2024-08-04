Algerian boxer Imane Khelif celebrated after clinching a medal at Olympic

Fans of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif celebrated in Paris on Saturday, August 3, 2024, after she secured a medal at the Paris Olympics. This achievement comes after days of intense scrutiny and online abuse stemming from misconceptions about her gender, highlighting a broader debate on identity in sports.

Khelif triumphed over Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary with a 5:0 victory in the quarterfinals of the women’s 66-kilogram division, guaranteeing her at least a bronze medal. This marks the second victory of her challenging second appearance at the Olympics.

Khelif faced significant backlash following claims by the International Boxing Association (IBA), which has been banned from the Olympics since 2019, that she failed an unspecified eligibility test last year due to elevated testosterone levels.

Khelif’s journey in Paris began with a victory on Thursday when her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, withdrew from the bout after just 46 seconds. This unusual outcome intensified the ongoing debate over gender identity and regulations in sports, attracting comments from figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who falsely claimed Khelif was a man or transgender.

At the Paris Games, which have emphasized inclusion, the controversy over Khelif’s participation has raised concerns among LGBTQ+ groups about the potential dangers of hateful comments for their community and female athletes.

Khelif’s second victory in Paris was an emotional release for the 25-year-old boxer from a village in northwest Algeria. After her win, she waved to her fans, knelt in the ring, and then struck the canvas with her palm, transitioning from a smile to tears. She embraced her coaches amid cheers and tears from her supporters.

Hungary’s boxing association announced plans to contest the match with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), though they allowed the bout to proceed. After the fight, Hungarian IOC member Balazs Furjes, alongside Hamori, stated it was “never an option … not to fight.”

Furjes read a statement praising both Hamori and the IOC but noted Hungary’s dissatisfaction with the situation. IOC President Thomas Bach defended Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan earlier on Saturday.

Both Khelif and Lin were disqualified in the middle of last year’s world championships by the IBA after alleged failed eligibility tests. Despite competing in IBA events for several years without issues, the IBA has not provided any information about the tests, underscoring its lack of transparency.

Khelif, who did not medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago, is set to face Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the 66-kg semi-finals on Tuesday at Roland Garros.