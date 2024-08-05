Mr. President spoke Without Listening. By Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Jnr

Special to USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet

Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Jnr. is the Convener of the CountryFirst Movement

Shame on the handlers of this Presidency. Shame on Mr. President. Shame on the All Progressive Congress APC. Shame on all those who have direct access to Mr. President but cannot tell him the Truth. And shame to all those who undermine the extent to which an aggrieved people can go.

Unfortunately, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to have been ensconced and removed from all those who can tell him the Truth. Mr. President has continued on the same trajectory as his Aides who believe that threat and orders can attend and assuage the anger in the land. Mr. President is apparently far from the truth and away from reality. Clearly Mr. President is badly surrounded by sycophants and hypocrites, and so cannot apprehend the enormity of the anger in the land. I pity Mr. President.

Mr. President’s speech this morning was a flaccid and an uneventful dance around the issues that brought us to the nadir. He sought to validate the policies that traumatize the people. He sought to decree an end to the protests without addressing the issues. Without making concrete promises. Without announcing some far-reaching Reforms. And without saying a thing about cutting the cost of governance, and cutting wastage, wanderlust and profligacy. The person who wrote that speech maybe utterly wicked, mischievous and treacherous, because I do not believe that such is the mind of Mr. President. But what do I know?

So after 3 days of protestation, all the President can say is that he is doing well, and that we must be patient? Who has bewitched our President, who are those telling him that the young people are mad trouble shooters? Who are those telling him that the young people are being manipulated by political agents and opponents of his? Who are those taking him away from the sad reality, and the ominous tide in the land? Who are those that hate him so much, and do not want him to address the issues that threaten his Presidency? Who will save Mr. President from himself? I wish I could.

Truly I’m so troubled I cannot write long words. Physically sick, that most of those who have direct access to me would quarrel with me, yes I’m writing this from my sickbed. I can’t watch Bola Ahmed Tinubu fail so badly, and perform so poorly. I feel for him, I see he has more enemies around him than true friends. And I worry for my nation.

I know that he knows that that speech was not good enough, or maybe he only realized after reading it. I hope that he follows that quickly with some proactive and profound policy Reforms. And I pray he finds a few friends who can tell him the truth at all times. Here’s my verdict, Mr. President, you spoke without listening.

Over my head I see a New Nigeria.

I’m Chukwudumebi.