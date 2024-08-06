Nigeria: FG condemns display of Russian flag by protesters

The ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest took a new turn on Monday as young Nigerians, particularly in the northern regions, displayed the Russian flag—a move the federal government has condemned as “treasonable.”

The display of the Eastern European country’s flag sparked significant controversy, prompting President Tinubu to call on security chiefs to address this issue, as well as the violent incidents arising from the civil demonstrations. The federal government described the act of waving the Russian flag as treasonable.

Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson for President Tinubu, announced that the president had ordered a “crackdown on those flying Russian flags in the country.” President Tinubu met with security chiefs, suspending the usual federal executive council meeting to address the situation.

According to Onanuga’s post, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, briefed the President on the current security situation. He noted that the briefing was necessitated by the ongoing nationwide protests, which have resulted in violence in some states.

“Initially, when the protest started, they said it was a peaceful protest, but we have realized that there are individuals willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it commenced. Criminals have taken over, with a lot of looting, stealing, and all sorts happening. We are warning in clear terms, and the President has also said we should convey this: We will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is a treasonable offense, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So, nobody should allow himself to be used by any individual,” Onanuga quoted the general.

DSS Arrests Tailors Sewing Russian Flags

Additionally, the Department of State Services (DSS) announced that it had arrested some of the protesters displaying the flags. An image of an apprehended male tailor sewing these flags in Kano trended on social media.

The DSS stated on its official X page: “The DSS can confirm that Adaramoye Michael (aka Michael Lenin) is not in its custody. Meanwhile, the Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. The investigation is ongoing.”

High Cost of Living Fuels Protest

The #EndBadGovernance protest, also referred to as the Hunger protest, reflects public outcry over the high cost of living, with inflation at an 18-year high. Food inflation, exceeding 40%, has pushed many Nigerians further into poverty, making basic food items unaffordable.

The cost of living crisis has been exacerbated by President Tinubu’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy and devalue the currency against the dollar. The president addressed the nation on Sunday, urging citizens to be patient with his administration and avoid further protests. He encouraged the youth to embrace dialogue, insisting that the government is working to alleviate economic hardships.

However, protesters have continued to demonstrate in various cities, resulting in dozens of lives lost, looting of businesses, and destruction of public infrastructure.