EndBadGovernance: Abuja began a one-million-man protest

The EndBadGovernance protesters have launched a mass demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as part of their ongoing campaign against the rising cost of living.

The protest, which began on August 1, is set to conclude today, August 10. The organizers had previously pledged to hold a million-man protest across the 36 states and the nation’s capital to mark the grand finale of the hunger protest.

On Saturday morning, demonstrators took to the streets in the early hours, holding various placards and chanting, “We are hungry.”