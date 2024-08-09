Botswana declares public holiday to honor Tebogo’s historic victory

The President of Botswana has declared Friday, August 9, 2024, afternoon a public holiday in celebration of Letsile Tebogo’s historic achievement, as he secured the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal by winning the 200-meter sprint in Paris on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Tebogo triumphed over U.S. sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, making history as the first African to claim the 200m title and becoming the fifth-fastest man ever to run the distance. The 21-year-old athlete ran in spikes inscribed with his late mother’s date of birth, a heartfelt tribute to her memory following her passing in May.

“His Excellency President Masisi wishes to state that, on behalf of all of the citizenry, he applauds Letsile and gives thanks unceasingly to his late mother,” President Mokgweetsi Masisi wrote in a statement posted on X.

Masisi emphasized that Tebogo’s extraordinary accomplishment “deserves for the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate, and responsible manner that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic.”

Reflecting on Tebogo’s victory, Masisi shared that he had lost his voice from “shouting encouragement at the television” as he watched the sprinter power to victory in 19.46 seconds on Thursday.

