Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Senegalese PM initiates diplomatic efforts to reintegrate Mali into ECOWAS

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Senegalese PM initiates diplomatic efforts to reintegrate Mali into ECOWAS

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko made his first visit to Mali since his political party’s victory in the March 2024 presidential elections. The visit is part of Senegal’s diplomatic efforts to persuade Mali, which is currently under military rule, to rejoin the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-nation regional bloc established in 1975.

Mali, along with Niger and Burkina Faso, withdrew from ECOWAS following military coups that strained their relationships with neighboring West African countries.

During a meeting with Colonel Assimi Goita, Mali’s interim president, Sonko emphasized the importance of unity among West African nations, urging them to set aside their differences and work towards recreating “a Malian empire that stretched from here to Senegal, Ghana, and everywhere in between.”

In January, the juntas of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso criticized ECOWAS for imposing “illegitimate, inhumane, and irresponsible” sanctions following their coups, which they argued were necessary to “take their destiny into their own hands” in response to security challenges.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ECOWAS has been at the forefront of efforts to restore civilian rule in these countries, applying sanctions and rejecting prolonged transitional timelines. The departure of these nations marks a significant rupture in the bloc’s nearly 50-year history.

In response, the three nations have formed an alternative union known as The Alliance of Sahel States. Senegal’s President Basirou Diomaye Faye, who visited Mali in May, faces the formidable task of reuniting a fractured regional bloc.

(AP)

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Scapegoating, Gaslighting and Invading the Opposition. By Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Jnr

The Igbo Will Not leave Lagos; it’s part of its heritage and capital. By Obi Nwakanma

Nigeria: FG deploys 10,000 agro rangers to combat insecurity

Mali expels Swedish Ambassador amid diplomatic tensions

South Sudan’s security forces lament over unpaid salary

Share This Article
Previous Article Zambia and Congo reopen border after resolving trade dispute Zambia and Congo reopen border after resolving trade dispute
Next Article Nigeria’s poor performance at 2024 Paris Olympics. By Danladi Bako Nigeria’s poor performance at 2024 Paris Olympics. By Danladi Bako
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria’s poor performance at 2024 Paris Olympics. By Danladi Bako
INSIGHT

Nigeria’s poor performance at 2024 Paris Olympics. By Danladi Bako

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Zambia and Congo reopen border after resolving trade dispute
USAfrica: Scapegoating, Gaslighting and Invading the Opposition. By Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Jnr
The Igbo Will Not leave Lagos; it’s part of its heritage and capital. By Obi Nwakanma
Nigeria: FG deploys 10,000 agro rangers to combat insecurity
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?