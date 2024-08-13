Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Zambia and Congo reopen border after resolving trade dispute

Zambia and Congo reopen border after resolving trade dispute

The Zambian party informed the Congolese party that the border will be reopened, to allow the free movement of people and goods between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Zambia,” stated the commerce ministers of both countries in a joint statement.

Zambia’s Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, held discussions with Congolese officials in Lubumbashi, a city near the border, to address the conflict.

On Sunday, Zambia announced the closure of its border with Congo in response to a Congolese ban on the importation of soft drinks and beer from Zambia. This ban led to protests by Congolese truckers near the border town of Kasumbalesa and was met with criticism from Zambian business groups.

The Zambian Association of Manufacturers expressed concern, stating that the ban “could set a dangerous precedent for future trade relations.”

Zambia’s decision to close the border posed a significant threat to Congo’s ability to export its minerals. The landlocked Congo, which possesses vast reserves of gold, copper, and cobalt in its mineral-rich eastern region, relies on Zambia as a key transit route to coastal ports for shipping. Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a critical component in the batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones, and computers. Zambia also serves as a crucial gateway for Congo’s imports.

The Congolese Ministry of Trade noted that it had not received any formal complaint from Zambia before the border closure and questioned the rationale behind the decision. The ministry expressed hope that the talks in Lubumbashi would lead to “a lasting solution.”

(AP)

