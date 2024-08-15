Ganduje’s corruption case files stolen during protest – Kano Gov

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the Kano State High Court on Wednesday, following its recent vandalism, looting, and arson during the nationwide hunger protest, which escalated into violence in parts of the North.

During his visit, Governor Yusuf expressed deep regret over the invasion and destruction of the state high court by hoodlums, lamenting that “the hired miscreants carted away corruption charges documents on former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who has been facing multiple charges before the state high court.”

According to a statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, the governor was accompanied on the tour of the court premises by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi; the Chief Registrar of the high court, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero; and several judges.

“It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalize one of the historic public buildings with a mission to subvert the corruption charges against the acting National Chairman of the APC and former governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family, and aides,” Yusuf stated.

The statement further detailed the extensive damage caused by the hoodlums, noting that “virtually all units of the high court were destroyed, including the office of the state Chief Judge, with losses exceeding N1 billion due to the theft of office equipment, destruction of offices, burning of vehicles, and other materials critical to the dispensation of justice.”

Governor Yusuf urged the youth of Kano State to avoid being manipulated by detractors into engaging in violence and instead focus on acquiring skills that will enhance their future, assuring them of the government’s support. He also ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the courthouse and the deployment of additional security personnel to ensure effective justice delivery.

Additionally, Governor Yusuf expressed his condolences to the Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, and the entire judiciary over what he described as a tragic incident. He also praised the people of Kano State for their continued support and cooperation with his administration, praying for sustained peace, stability, prosperity, and economic development in the state.

The management of the Kano State High Court, in a statement issued on August 4, condemned the invasion, vandalism, and arson at the court, announcing that investigations have commenced to apprehend the perpetrators.

The court’s spokesperson, Baba Ibrahim, recounted that on August 1, rioters who identified as #EndBadGovernment protesters broke into the premises of the court, vandalized offices, and “stole an unspecified amount of money and guns seized from kidnappers and kept as exhibits in ongoing cases.”

Ibrahim added, “Private and official vehicles parked on the court premises were set ablaze, while others were vandalized by the protesters. Offices, including those of the Chief Judge and other judges, were ransacked. The protesters destroyed new and old case files, scattering their contents throughout the buildings. Exhibits, including guns stored in the court’s evidence room, were also looted. This is the first time the Kano State Judiciary has witnessed such an incident. Vehicles parked on the court premises were also vandalized and looted.”