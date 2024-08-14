Chidimma Adetshina to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria, after South Africa’s hostility

By Kamogelo Makhura

After Chidimma Adetshina was rejected by South Africans to participate in the Miss South Africa 2024 beauty pageant, Adetshina got invited to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria.

The 23-year-old mother of one withdrew from the pageant following the backlash and xenophobic attacks she received from netizens.

A lot of people felt that she is not a representation of South Africans in any way because her mother is of Mozambican descent while her father is Nigerian.

In light of the recent online events, Miss Universe Nigeria released a statement a few days ago inviting Adetshina to come participate in their beauty pageant.

In the statement, they said, “This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage”.

Adetshina has accepted the invitation to go participate in her father’s native land since she released a video on Instagram today to say she is accepting the invitation.

“I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group who are the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, and I say this with great excitement because I have decided to accept the invitation”

“I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant”

“Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I look forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria” she said.

From tweets to petitions of having her removed from participating in the Miss SA 2024 beauty pageant, Adetshina took to Instagram weeks later to announce her withdrawal from the beauty pageant.

She mentioned the safety of herself and family as one of the reasons for her withdrawal from Miss SA 2024 beauty pageant. Ref: IOL