Qatar Airways acquires 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink

Qatar Airways has acquired a 25% stake in the privately owned South African airline, Airlink. The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 20, though the financial details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Airlink, which operates flights to more than 45 destinations across Southern and East Africa, will see its existing code-share agreement with Qatar Airways enhanced through this investment.

“Our investment further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future,” stated the CEO of the Qatari state-owned carrier.

As part of this expansion, Qatar Airways has added several African cities, including Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Luanda, and Lusaka, to its extensive network.

