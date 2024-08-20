Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

“America, I Gave My Best To You”: Joe Biden Delivers Fiery Farewell To DNC, Praising Kamala Harris & Slamming “Loser” Donald Trump

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
“America, I Gave My Best To You”: Joe Biden Delivers Fiery Farewell To DNC, Praising Kamala Harris & Slamming “Loser” Donald Trump

By Dominic Patten, Ted Johnson / Deadline

August 19, 2024 :  “America, I love you,” declared President Joe Biden tonight in his keynote speech at the first night of the Democratic National Convention as delegates from across the land cheered “we love Joe!” over and over.

Even with his evocation of Irish poetry, Biden has never been anyone’s idea of a great orator, but on Monday, the 46thPresident of the United States gave one of the best speeches of his long stint in public life.

Combative, on-point and relatively succinct for Biden, the valedictory had a job for the campaign. A job that Biden obviously enjoyed. Ripping his 2020 antagonist Donald Trump as a “loser” and “a liar,” Biden went on to lament how “sad” his predecessor is “putting himself first and America last.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“I’ve got five months left in my presidency and I’ve got a lot to do,” Biden told the crowd, many of whom had tears dripping down their faces.  “I intend to get it done,” Biden added after cataloging his efforts to get a ceasefire in the Gaza War and bring a greater peace to the Middle East.

Quoting Norah Jones’ American Anthem song, Biden recited “America, America, I gave my best to you.”

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” the president continued as an almost chorus. “For 50 years, like many of you, I gave my heart and soul to our nation, and I have blessed many times in return with the support of the American people,” Biden

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Biden’s greatness is entrenched in history. By Ikemefuna Mbanugo.

Malawi Ex-President to contest 2025 election

Nigeria’s President Tinubu and the geo-political North. By Ike Abonyi

Kenya’s Ruto making friends abroad and enemies at home

USAfrica: Lavish, hidden earnings of Nigerian legislators, hardship and poverty. By Amarike Akpoke

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Libyan central bank halts operations following kidnapping of Director Libyan central bank halts operations following kidnapping of Director
Next Article Qatar Airways acquires 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink Qatar Airways acquires 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Biden’s greatness is entrenched in history. By Ikemefuna Mbanugo.
INSIGHT

USAfrica: Biden’s greatness is entrenched in history. By Ikemefuna Mbanugo.

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Qatar Airways acquires 25% stake in South Africa’s Airlink
Libyan central bank halts operations following kidnapping of Director
Revised Eco-Levy Tax proposal set to return to Kenyan Parliament
Malawi Ex-President to contest 2025 election
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?