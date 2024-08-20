“America, I Gave My Best To You”: Joe Biden Delivers Fiery Farewell To DNC, Praising Kamala Harris & Slamming “Loser” Donald Trump

By Dominic Patten, Ted Johnson / Deadline

August 19, 2024 : “America, I love you,” declared President Joe Biden tonight in his keynote speech at the first night of the Democratic National Convention as delegates from across the land cheered “we love Joe!” over and over.

Even with his evocation of Irish poetry, Biden has never been anyone’s idea of a great orator, but on Monday, the 46thPresident of the United States gave one of the best speeches of his long stint in public life.

Combative, on-point and relatively succinct for Biden, the valedictory had a job for the campaign. A job that Biden obviously enjoyed. Ripping his 2020 antagonist Donald Trump as a “loser” and “a liar,” Biden went on to lament how “sad” his predecessor is “putting himself first and America last.”

“I’ve got five months left in my presidency and I’ve got a lot to do,” Biden told the crowd, many of whom had tears dripping down their faces. “I intend to get it done,” Biden added after cataloging his efforts to get a ceasefire in the Gaza War and bring a greater peace to the Middle East.

Quoting Norah Jones’ American Anthem song, Biden recited “America, America, I gave my best to you.”

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” the president continued as an almost chorus. “For 50 years, like many of you, I gave my heart and soul to our nation, and I have blessed many times in return with the support of the American people,” Biden