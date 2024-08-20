Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: Biden’s greatness is entrenched in history. By Ikemefuna Mbanugo.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Ikemefuna Mbanugo, a lawyer, project manager,   and retired banker who represented the Old Anambra State on the Board of African  Continental Bank (ACB), has recently joined as an Analyst at USAfricaLive.com   Mbanugo attended the University of London,Nigerian Law School and Villanova University (established in 1842).

I have conscientiously and actively followed American politics since I heard, the then candidate Richard Nixon on Voice of America in 1968 declare that what was going on in Biafra was genocide against the Igbo…. that if elected, he would stop it.

Despite the fact that the cunning Harold Wilson the British PM intervened to lecture Nixon on the sanctity of the “British Sphere of Influence” over its African colonies and asked him not to interfere. I still remember Nixon with fondness.

Richard Nixon spared a thought for us in Black Africa at that time … pre social media Information Age.

Since then no American politician has become dear to my heart as much as Joe Biden; not even close. Biden genuinely, not for electioneering purposes, spared a thought for Blacks in South Africa who were held down and made “non-persons” by the ugly White apartheid regime.

Joe Biden challenged the very popular Republican Reagan administration to do something more proactive and meaningful to set the Africans free.

I am not racist. I do deeply appreciate anyone who truly respects people of my race and colour.

Hence, I will like to note that President Joe Biden's greatness is entrenched in history.

How exceedingly glad that he was elected President and lifted the Blacks to a threshold of prominence. He appointed and lifted many African Americans.

Biden is about to give America, God willing, the first Woman President, who happens to be Black!

USAfrica: Wrong to attack The New York Times for hardship in Nigeria report. By Chido Nwangwu

