Nigeria advocates stronger Cooperation with Tanzania

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania to advance shared goals of continental growth and unity. He made this statement on Tuesday during a meeting with former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Vice President Shettima highlighted the historical ties between Nigeria and Tanzania, particularly their roles as frontline states in the struggle against apartheid and colonialism. “This has become necessary since Nigeria shares historic ties with Tanzania, particularly in their roles as frontline states in the fight against apartheid and colonialism,” he stated.

Praising Tanzania’s leadership history, Shettima remarked, “Tanzania is one of Africa’s success stories. From Julius Nyerere to Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country has been blessed with exceptional leaders. Tanzania stands as a beacon of hope and stability in East Africa.”

The Vice President stressed the importance of fostering stronger economic and social ties between the two nations, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “With the discovery of significant gas reserves, Tanzania is on a fast track to development. If key African nations like Nigeria and Tanzania succeed, the entire continent will benefit,” he asserted.

Shettima also commended the Tanzanian government for its support of Nigerian businesses operating in Tanzania, mentioning companies such as United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Dangote Group, among others.

Former Tanzanian President Kikwete, who was in Nigeria for the convocation ceremony at the National Defence College in Abuja, expressed his country’s readiness to further strengthen business and diplomatic ties with Nigeria. “We value the friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania and are committed to strengthening it further,” Kikwete said.

Kikwete also acknowledged the Nigerian National Defence College’s role in training Tanzanian military personnel, expressing optimism for deeper collaboration in defense, trade, and diplomacy. Both leaders emphasized the importance of revisiting outdated agreements and enhancing bilateral relations in the spirit of African solidarity.