West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine’s alleged rebel support

The juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations Security Council, alleging that Ukraine is supporting rebel groups in West Africa’s Sahel region, according to a copy of their letter.

Earlier this month, Mali severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine following comments made by a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency regarding a conflict in northern Mali. The fighting, which took place in late July, resulted in the deaths of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries.

Shortly after Mali’s decision, Niger’s military government also cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine in solidarity with its neighbor. The dispute escalated after the Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson claimed that Malian rebels had received “necessary” information to carry out the July attack.

Tuareg rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, stating they had killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers during several days of intense fighting. This incident is believed to be one of Wagner’s most significant losses since it began assisting Mali’s junta in combating insurgent groups two years ago.

Mali and Niger have accused Ukraine of supporting “international terrorism.” However, Ukraine has consistently denied these allegations, calling them groundless and untrue. Additionally, a Tuareg rebel alliance has stated that it did not receive any support from Ukraine.

In their letter to the United Nations Security Council, the foreign ministers of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso urged the Council to “take responsibility” for Ukraine’s alleged actions and to prevent “subversive acts” that threaten regional and continental stability.

The letter was shared late Tuesday on the X account of the Alliance of Sahel States, a coalition formed by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in the aftermath of their respective coups. Diplomats have confirmed that the letter was circulated to the 15-member Security Council on Tuesday evening.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The country remains engaged in intense conflict with Russia, more than two years after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion.

Since their juntas took power over the past four years, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have distanced themselves from traditional Western and regional allies, increasingly aligning with Russia.

