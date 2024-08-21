Two people missing in Lake Malawi plane crash

A small plane crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday with three individuals on board, according to a Malawian official. A Dutch passenger survived the incident and was rescued by local fishermen, but the other passenger and the pilot remain missing.

Malawi’s Information Minister, Moses Kumkuyu, confirmed in a statement that the rescued passenger is a woman, although her age was not disclosed. She sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The plane, a Cessna C210, crashed near the shore of Lake Malawi in shallow water. Kumkuyu noted that the plane has been located and a rescue operation is in progress.

The Cessna C210, which typically accommodates up to six passengers, was en route from the central lakeside town of Nkhotakota to the southern town of Liwonde. The aircraft was operated by the charter airline Nyasa Express.

Lake Malawi, the third-largest lake in Africa, stretches approximately 580 kilometers (360 miles) and spans more than half the length of the country.