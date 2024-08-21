Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Two people missing in Lake Malawi plane crash

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Two people missing in Lake Malawi plane crash

A small plane crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday with three individuals on board, according to a Malawian official. A Dutch passenger survived the incident and was rescued by local fishermen, but the other passenger and the pilot remain missing.

Malawi’s Information Minister, Moses Kumkuyu, confirmed in a statement that the rescued passenger is a woman, although her age was not disclosed. She sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The plane, a Cessna C210, crashed near the shore of Lake Malawi in shallow water. Kumkuyu noted that the plane has been located and a rescue operation is in progress.

The Cessna C210, which typically accommodates up to six passengers, was en route from the central lakeside town of Nkhotakota to the southern town of Liwonde. The aircraft was operated by the charter airline Nyasa Express.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Lake Malawi, the third-largest lake in Africa, stretches approximately 580 kilometers (360 miles) and spans more than half the length of the country.

You Might Also Like

West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine’s alleged rebel support

Burundi’s President ‘surge of repression’ continues – Amnesty International

Malawi Ex-President to contest 2025 election

Kenya’s Ruto making friends abroad and enemies at home

USAfrica: Lavish, hidden earnings of Nigerian legislators, hardship and poverty. By Amarike Akpoke

Share This Article
Previous Article West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine's alleged rebel support West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine’s alleged rebel support
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine's alleged rebel support
AFRICA

West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine’s alleged rebel support

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria advocates stronger Cooperation with Tanzania
Tinubu appoints new leadership for DBI and NIGCOMSAT
Burundi’s President ‘surge of repression’ continues – Amnesty International
Obamas contrast presidential Harris vs quixotic Trump. By Chido Nwangwu
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?