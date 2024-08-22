Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Ronaldo’s Social Media Conquest: The GOAT of YouTube, Instagram, and Beyond

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ronaldo’s Social Media Conquest: The GOAT of YouTube, Instagram, and Beyond

Cristiano Ronaldo, the living football legend, has done it again! This time, he didn’t just break a record—he smashed it like an angry striker hitting a ball into the back of the net. The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar, who’s been wowing us on the pitch for years, just pulled off a major flex on YouTube.

On August 21, 2024, Ronaldo decided to join the YouTube party by dropping a series of videos, and before anyone could say “goal,” he had already clocked 10 million subscribers within 12 hours. Let that sink in—12 hours! That’s faster than you can say “MrBeast who?” For context, MrBeast, the American YouTuber with a massive following, took 132 days to hit the same milestone. And here’s CR7, strolling into the YouTube scene like it’s no big deal, and making history in the process.

As of now, Ronaldo has already surpassed 15 million subscribers, leaving jaws on the floor. And it’s not just about the numbers—Ronaldo’s content is pure gold (pun intended). His first video featured an unboxing of the YouTube golden button, and honestly, the excitement on his family’s faces was the kind of real, unfiltered joy that makes you forget he’s worth more than some countries’ GDP.

But let’s not act like this is Ronaldo’s first time dominating social media. On Instagram, he’s sitting comfortably as the most followed individual with a whopping 636 million followers. To put that into perspective, the next closest person is Lionel Messi, his long-time rival on and off the field, with 504 million followers. And you know Messi’s fans aren’t letting this YouTube win slide. The banter between Ronaldo’s and Messi’s camps is hotter than Jollof rice on a Sunday afternoon.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Messi’s fans might argue about who’s the better player on the pitch, but when it comes to social media, there’s no contest—Ronaldo is the GOAT. The man has mastered the art of staying relevant, whether he’s scoring goals in Saudi Arabia or dropping videos on YouTube.

And let’s not forget, MrBeast might still hold the crown for the most-followed YouTube channel with 311 million subscribers, but Ronaldo’s record-breaking sprint to 10 million in just 12 hours has sent a clear message: when Ronaldo enters the game, everyone else better step aside.

So, what’s next for Ronaldo? Maybe he’ll start a TikTok and break that too. Or perhaps he’ll launch his own social media platform just to see how many followers he can get in 24 hours. Whatever he decides, one thing’s for sure: when it comes to conquering social media, Ronaldo is in a league of his own.

You Might Also Like

Botswana declares public holiday to honor Tebogo’s historic victory

Nigeria’s basketball team makes history, qualifies for Olympic quarterfinals

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif celebrated after clinching a medal at Olympic

Cape Verde boxer David De Pina secures nation’s first Olympic medal

Olympic Champion Joshua Cheptegei hints at retirement after record-Bbreaking victory

Share This Article
Previous Article Two people missing in Lake Malawi plane crash Two people missing in Lake Malawi plane crash
Next Article Lest China seize Nigeria’s President. By Suyi Ayodele Lest China seize Nigeria’s President. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Lest China seize Nigeria’s President. By Suyi Ayodele
AFRICA

Lest China seize Nigeria’s President. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Two people missing in Lake Malawi plane crash
West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine’s alleged rebel support
Nigeria advocates stronger Cooperation with Tanzania
Tinubu appoints new leadership for DBI and NIGCOMSAT
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?