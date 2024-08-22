Ronaldo’s Social Media Conquest: The GOAT of YouTube, Instagram, and Beyond

Cristiano Ronaldo, the living football legend, has done it again! This time, he didn’t just break a record—he smashed it like an angry striker hitting a ball into the back of the net. The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar, who’s been wowing us on the pitch for years, just pulled off a major flex on YouTube.

On August 21, 2024, Ronaldo decided to join the YouTube party by dropping a series of videos, and before anyone could say “goal,” he had already clocked 10 million subscribers within 12 hours. Let that sink in—12 hours! That’s faster than you can say “MrBeast who?” For context, MrBeast, the American YouTuber with a massive following, took 132 days to hit the same milestone. And here’s CR7, strolling into the YouTube scene like it’s no big deal, and making history in the process.

As of now, Ronaldo has already surpassed 15 million subscribers, leaving jaws on the floor. And it’s not just about the numbers—Ronaldo’s content is pure gold (pun intended). His first video featured an unboxing of the YouTube golden button, and honestly, the excitement on his family’s faces was the kind of real, unfiltered joy that makes you forget he’s worth more than some countries’ GDP.

But let’s not act like this is Ronaldo’s first time dominating social media. On Instagram, he’s sitting comfortably as the most followed individual with a whopping 636 million followers. To put that into perspective, the next closest person is Lionel Messi, his long-time rival on and off the field, with 504 million followers. And you know Messi’s fans aren’t letting this YouTube win slide. The banter between Ronaldo’s and Messi’s camps is hotter than Jollof rice on a Sunday afternoon.

Messi’s fans might argue about who’s the better player on the pitch, but when it comes to social media, there’s no contest—Ronaldo is the GOAT. The man has mastered the art of staying relevant, whether he’s scoring goals in Saudi Arabia or dropping videos on YouTube.

And let’s not forget, MrBeast might still hold the crown for the most-followed YouTube channel with 311 million subscribers, but Ronaldo’s record-breaking sprint to 10 million in just 12 hours has sent a clear message: when Ronaldo enters the game, everyone else better step aside.

So, what’s next for Ronaldo? Maybe he’ll start a TikTok and break that too. Or perhaps he’ll launch his own social media platform just to see how many followers he can get in 24 hours. Whatever he decides, one thing’s for sure: when it comes to conquering social media, Ronaldo is in a league of his own.