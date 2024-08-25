President fires 19 Ministers

“This morning, August 25, 2024, the President of the Republic has decided to make a governmental change” — stated the announcement from the presidency.

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday August 25, 2024, replaced without explanation various ministers, including foreign affairs and defense, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The abrupt reshuffle replaced 19 ministers and three state secretaries, just days after Saied sacked the former prime minister ahead of presidential elections on October 6.