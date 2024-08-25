Support USAfricaLIVE.com

President fires 19 Ministers

President fires 19 Ministers
“This morning, August 25, 2024, the President of the Republic has decided to make a governmental change” — stated the announcement from the presidency.

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday August 25, 2024, replaced without explanation various ministers, including foreign affairs and defense, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The abrupt reshuffle replaced 19 ministers and three state secretaries, just days after Saied sacked the former prime minister ahead of presidential elections on October 6.

"This morning, August 25, 2024, the President of the Republic has decided to make a governmental change," said the statement, without further explanation.

Saied, 66, was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and is now seeking another term in the upcoming elections.

He has referred to his candidacy as part of “a war of liberation and self-determination” aiming to “establish a new republic” while a number of his political opponents are currently in jail or being prosecuted.

Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch (HRW), a global watchdog, said Tunisian authorities “have prosecuted, convicted or imprisoned at least eight prospective candidates” for the October vote. AFP

