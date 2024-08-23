Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

U.S says No Plans to Establish Military Base In Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S says No Plans to Establish Military Base In Nigeria

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The United States government has restated that it has no plans or intentions of establishing a military base in Nigeria. It made this point following the withdrawal of American troops from Niger republic.

This was communicated by the Element Lead for Coordination at U.S – Africa Command (AFRICOM), Major General Kenneth Eckman, during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday August 23, 2024.

He said that “There are no plans for a U.S. base here in Nigeria. I recognize it is a popular concern. I recognize that the presence of U.S. forces comes with costs and benefits, depending on the context but I just want to reassure you there are no plans.” 

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

General Eckman added that his visit to Nigeria is focused on addressing security challenges in the Sahel region.

He said, “I am aware of no discussions between U.S. and Nigerian authorities on placing a U.S. base in Nigeria as a result of the Niger withdrawal. I want to be perfectly clear on that. However, the problem we’re trying to solve is Sahelian-based violent extremism, and if the U.S. is not functioning in Niger, the question is then where should we be?  That’s what led us to an outside-in approach relative to the Sahel. And then anytime you talk about outside-in, the important question is what is Nigeria’s role, given the strength of the nation, given the closeness of our partnership. So it’s a very natural question. And I’m not surprised that some people assumed that there were discussions going on about this.”

He pointed out that  “As military strategists, we talk about key terrain. And right now the key terrain dealing with ISIS-Sahel and with JNIM is in the tri-border region that includes the western part of Niger and also Burkina Faso. That terrain is very important. Just ask our Burkinabe partners. That partnership, as you know, has waned. So what we are doing is boosting our cooperation with Cote-d’Ivoire, Ghana and other allies with more training and collaboration.”

USAfricaonline.com notes that west Africa and especially the Sahel region are becoming more complicated for a number of countries.  

You Might Also Like

Kneeling iberiberism: When power and piety collide in the House of God. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Lest China seize Nigeria’s President. By Suyi Ayodele

West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine’s alleged rebel support

Burundi’s President ‘surge of repression’ continues – Amnesty International

Obamas contrast presidential Harris vs quixotic Trump. By Chido Nwangwu

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Kneeling iberiberism: When power and piety collide in the House of God. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo Kneeling iberiberism: When power and piety collide in the House of God. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Kneeling iberiberism: When power and piety collide in the House of God. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
INSIGHT

Kneeling iberiberism: When power and piety collide in the House of God. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Lest China seize Nigeria’s President. By Suyi Ayodele
Ronaldo’s Social Media Conquest: The GOAT of YouTube, Instagram, and Beyond
Two people missing in Lake Malawi plane crash
West African juntas write to UN over Ukraine’s alleged rebel support
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?