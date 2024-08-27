Mehdi Ghezzar, an Algerian columnist affiliated with the French channel RMC, recently launched a scathing attack on Morocco, making unfounded and defamatory accusations against the North African nation. His comments, made during a broadcast on the local channel AL24, exemplify the ongoing propaganda campaign by the Algerian government to discredit Morocco and undermine its legitimate interests.

Ghezzar’s remarks, which were filled with derogatory comparisons and baseless allegations, sought to cast Morocco in a negative light. He went so far as to liken Morocco to “the Thailand of Africa,” a comparison he clarified by alluding to Thailand’s association with the more controversial aspects of tourism. “When we talk about Thailand, we don’t usually talk about the landscapes, if you know what I mean,” Ghezzar stated, insinuating that Morocco has become a hub for illicit activities.

His tirade included baseless accusations of drug trafficking, child abuse, and other heinous crimes, which starkly contradict the journalistic integrity expected of a professional commentator. “Morocco is a rogue state through these drug networks where you want to steal a child, there are some. You want to rape a child, there are some,” Ghezzar claimed. He further accused Morocco of being a haven for “war criminals, drug dealers, people involved in prostitution, child stealing, pedophilia, child kidnapping.”

These claims are not only unsupported by credible evidence but also stand in stark contrast to Morocco’s established reputation as a stable and progressive country. Morocco has been consistently praised by international organizations for its efforts in combating crime, promoting education, and protecting the rights of women and children.

Ghezzar’s remarks also included criticism of Morocco’s literacy rates, claiming that “over 50% of the Moroccan population is illiterate.” While the exact figure is debatable, Morocco has made significant progress in improving education, with literacy rates steadily increasing in recent years. His comments appeared to be an attempt to belittle Morocco’s development efforts, despite clear evidence of progress in the country’s educational sector.

The columnist’s comparison of Morocco to a criminal state, coupled with his assertion that “Morocco has become a vacation spot for many antithesis war criminals,” has been widely condemned as offensive and potentially inflammatory. Ghezzar’s outburst is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of inflammatory rhetoric that has characterized Algerian media’s approach to Morocco.

This latest diatribe highlights the extent to which certain media figures are willing to go to demonize their neighbor, often resorting to hate speech, exaggeration, and misinformation. The Algerian government’s use of Ghezzar as a mouthpiece to spread misinformation about Morocco appears to be a calculated effort to divert attention from its own domestic issues and undermine Morocco’s growing influence in the region.

By falsely portraying Morocco as a lawless and corrupt state, Algeria aims to justify its own aggressive policies and garner support for its separatist allies in Western Sahara. It is crucial to expose this propaganda campaign for what it is: a desperate attempt to damage Morocco’s reputation and sow discord between the two countries.

Ghezzar’s accusations are particularly egregious when contrasted with the well-documented human rights abuses committed by the Algerian government itself. Algeria has a long history of repressing dissent, torturing political prisoners, and violating the rights of its citizens. The Algerian regime’s hypocrisy in criticizing Morocco while ignoring its own shortcomings underscores its own moral bankruptcy.