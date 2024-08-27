Japan plans to establish embassy in Seychelles

Japan has announced plans to establish a fully-fledged embassy in Victoria, Seychelles, along with the appointment of a resident ambassador, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko. This decision was conveyed during bilateral talks with Seychelles’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, as part of Japan’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with Seychelles. The embassy is currently led by a chargé d’affaires.

The discussions between Radegonde and Kamikawa Yoko occurred on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) ministerial meeting, held in Japan from August 24 to 25. The talks focused on mutual interests, particularly in maritime security, the Blue Economy, fisheries, and connectivity.

Kamikawa highlighted Japan’s support for Seychelles in recent years, including assistance in maritime law enforcement through initiatives facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) to enhance maritime connectivity in the region.

Radegonde welcomed Japan’s continued commitment as a key partner in several critical sectors for Seychelles and the Indian Ocean Commission. He also urged the Japanese government to maintain its support for Seychelles’ capacity building through scholarship programs.

Additionally, Radegonde stressed the importance of Japan’s assistance in climate adaptation and resilience efforts for Seychelles and requested Japan’s advocacy for the challenges faced by small island developing states (SIDS).

Since 1993, Japan has organized the TICAD international conference in collaboration with the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and the African Union Commission. TICAD9 is scheduled for August next year.

Meanwhile, as the President of the Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Commission, Radegonde held discussions with Mbae Mohamed, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Union of Comoros. The two ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations between Comoros and Seychelles and agreed to work together to further strengthen these ties.

