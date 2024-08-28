Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Tanzanian President playfully names restless lion after opposition leader

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tanzanian President playfully names restless lion after opposition leader

During her visit to an annual fair in Zanzibar on Saturday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a light-hearted remark when she encountered a restless lion at a National Wildlife Agency booth. The animal, which had not yet been fed, was pacing back and forth. A keeper informed the President that the lion had not been named.

In response, President Hassan quipped, “Name it after my son Tundu Lissu,” drawing laughter from those present. Her comment played on her affectionate nickname, “Mama Samia,” and referenced opposition politician Tundu Lissu.

On Sunday, President Hassan further elaborated on her comparison, describing the “spirited and somewhat mischievous lion” as similar to the “unsettled” nature of Lissu, who had previously run for the presidency in 2020 after surviving an assassination attempt in 2017. “So, I suggested naming it Tundu Lissu because it was as restless as my son Tundu Lissu,” she explained.

Tundu Lissu, a prominent critic of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, took the President’s joke in stride. Speaking to local media on Sunday, he remarked, “President Hassan was correct as I was born in a family of heroes… people who killed lions that attacked cattle.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

He went on to explain that in the Bantu language Kinyaturu, spoken by the Turu tribe to which his family belongs, such individuals are known as “ahomi” or “muhomi.” Lissu shared that his paternal grandfather, Mughwai, was a “muhomi” who had killed a lion that attacked his cattle, and that his father had also twice killed lions under similar circumstances.

The exchange between the President and Lissu comes only weeks after the arrest of several top leaders of Tanzania’s opposition party in the southern city of Mbeya ahead of Youth Day celebrations. Rights groups have expressed concern that these arrests could signal a return to the oppressive policies seen under the late President John Magufuli as the country prepares for elections next year.

President Hassan, who assumed office in 2021 following Magufuli’s death, has since eased some restrictions on the media and the opposition.

(AFP)

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Trump and Harris, turn the mic on. By Chido Nwangwu

Algerian Columnist attacks Morocco, accuses it of “Diplomatic thuggery”

Labour Party’s Internal Crisis Deepens as Chairman Abure Warns Governor Otti to Stay Out of Party Affairs

DSS Chief Yusuf Bichi resigns, Tinubu prepares for security leadership overhaul

Tunisian President shuffles cabinet ahead of election

Share This Article
Previous Article Algerian Columnist attacks Morocco, accuses it of "Diplomatic thuggery" Algerian Columnist attacks Morocco, accuses it of “Diplomatic thuggery”
Next Article UK expands list of licensed sponsors for worker and temporary worker visas UK expands list of licensed sponsors for worker and temporary worker visas
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Trump and Harris, turn the mic on. By Chido Nwangwu
CHIDO

USAfrica: Trump and Harris, turn the mic on. By Chido Nwangwu

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
UK expands list of licensed sponsors for worker and temporary worker visas
Algerian Columnist attacks Morocco, accuses it of “Diplomatic thuggery”
Japan plans to establish embassy in Seychelles
Labour Party’s Internal Crisis Deepens as Chairman Abure Warns Governor Otti to Stay Out of Party Affairs
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?