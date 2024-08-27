Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Labour Party’s Internal Crisis Deepens as Chairman Abure Warns Governor Otti to Stay Out of Party Affairs

The internal tensions within the Labour Party (LP) intensified on Tuesday, August 27, as the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, issued a stern warning to Abia State Governor Alex Otti. Abure urged Otti to focus on his gubernatorial duties and refrain from interfering in party matters. The public rebuke came during a press conference in Abuja, where Abure expressed frustration over Otti’s recent activities.

The conflict centers around Otti’s plan to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on August 31, intending to dissolve the National Executive Council, State Executive Council, Local Government Executive Council, and Ward Executive Council, citing that their tenures had expired and new leadership was needed.

However, Abure rejected Otti’s actions, asserting that the governor had overstepped his authority. He clarified that convening an NEC meeting to address leadership changes is the responsibility of the national chairman and secretary, not a state governor. Abure further emphasized that any decisions regarding the party’s leadership tenure fall under the jurisdiction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not an individual governor.

Abure called on Otti to concentrate on governance and allow the party’s leadership to manage its affairs, warning that the National Working Committee had established a disciplinary committee to sanction members who disobey party rules. He underscored that the Labour Party is a platform for the people, not a vehicle for personal ambitions, and stressed that the party is not controlled by any single individual.

Abure suggested that Otti’s actions might be based on a misinterpretation of INEC’s position on the party’s leadership, pointing out that the Federal High Court in Abuja had validated the party’s National Convention held on March 27. He described any claims of expired tenures as “mischievous” and aimed at destabilizing the party, urging all members to respect ongoing legal processes and maintain the status quo until the courts issue a final decision.

