Onyeka Onwenu: The Irony of this Farce Called Life. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a contributing analyst to USAfrica)

Life, in all its complexity, often unfolds like a tragicomedy where the best and worst parts of existence remain shrouded in mystery until the final curtain falls. For Onyeka Onwenu, the renowned Nigerian singer, actress, and activist, the ironic twist of Fate played out in the most poignant of ways. Her legacy, defined by strength, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to justice, was often obscured by the very life she lived, only to be fully recognized as the cosmic clock of time wound down.

Onyeka, who earned her ennobling sobriquet the ‘Elegant Stallion’ from an entertainment journalist, Azuka Jebose, has taken her final bow from this grand stage of life, leaving behind a legacy that is both powerfully profound and enduring. Her life was defined by a series of performances, public appearances, which sufficed as a testament to her convictions, a life lived with purpose, and a heart that beat for justice, truth, and fair play in Nigeria. Onyeka’s life, much like her music, was a blend of beauty and pain. She was the Nigerian Robin, the Igbo Nightingale, the Canary, and the Song Thrush of our time, a voice that transcended the ordinary and spoke directly to the soul. Her songs, rich with cultural and social commentary were more than just melodies. They were anthems of resistance, of hope, and of a longing for a better Nigeria. In a powerful and heart-rending statement made during the commemoration of 50 years since the Nigeria-Biafra War, Onyeka’s words echoed the pain and the unresolved issues that continue to haunt many Nigerians, especially those of Igbo descent.

As I watched and listened to an angry Onyeka reflect on her personal experiences as a Nigerian of Igbo extraction in a video clip, I could almost feel the pains of privations and deprivations ramming through her spinal column and marrows. In the final years of her life, Onyeka stood in elegance before the world, not just as a celebrated singer, actress, and activist, but as a voice of anguish and defiance. Her powerful words at the conference, “The Nigerian Civil War: 50 Years After,” reverberated with the pain and frustration of a people continually marginalized and disrespected by the very country they helped to build. Onyeka’s speech, a raw expression of anger, sheds light on the deep-seated injustices faced by Ndigbo in Nigeria, an enduring wound that has yet to heal. She said,

“For me, the civil war never ended…My family house in Port Harcourt, my poor mother went back after the war to Port Harcourt to reclaim it and she was beaten into a coma by the people she had helped all her life and sent to school…”

Those words, delivered with the gravity of someone who lived through the atrocities of the war, revealed the deep scars that remain unhealed. For Onyeka, the war was not only a historical event but also a living, breathing reality that continued to affect her life and the lives of countless others. Onyeka’s palpable anger is not a mere personal grievance. It is the collective frustration of a people who have given so much to Nigeria, only to be met with exclusion and disdain. “No public apology has been made to Ndigbo yet about those injustices,” she asserted, highlighting the lack of acknowledgment or remorse from the Nigerian state for the atrocities committed during and after the war. The renaming of D. K Onwenu Road in Port Harcourt, as she laments, is symbolic of the erasure of Igbo contributions to the nation’s development, a deliberate act of historical revisionism that seeks to diminish the legacy of those who sacrificed for the greater good.

Yet, amid her smoking anger, Onyeka’s pride in her Igbo heritage shines through. She extols the resilience, integrity, and humanity of the Igbo people, qualities that have enabled them to thrive even in the face of adversity. Her recounting of the efforts to build Imo Airport, funded entirely by the Igbo community, is a testament to their ability to unite for a common cause and achieve what ordinarily would have been adjudged an impossible feat. “That’s who we are,” she proclaimed, reminding the world of the strength and determination that define Ndigbo. But Onyeka’s speech is not just a celebration of Igbo resilience. It is a call to action. She challenges her people to stop waiting for acceptance from those who have rejected them and to take pride in their identity and achievements. Her invocation of the Igbo proverb, “Onye a juru anaghi aju onwe ya” (One, who is rejected does not reject oneself), is a powerful reminder that self-respect and self-reliance are the keys to overcoming oppression. In her impassioned speech, the golden-voiced songbird made it clear that while Ndigbo are deeply committed to the project called Nigeria, they will not accept subjugation or the perpetual relegation to second-class citizenship.

Her words, spoken with the conviction of someone who has lived through the worst of Nigeria’s history, resonate with a call for dignity and respect. “As an Igbo person, I stand before you committed to the project called Nigeria,” Onyeka declared, affirming the loyalty and dedication of Ndigbo to the Nigerian state. Despite the historical and ongoing injustices, the Igbo have continued to invest in Nigeria, contributing to its development in countless ways. This commitment, however, is not without its limits. Onyeka’s speech is pointer to the fact that loyalty to Nigeria does not mean acquiescence to oppression. “But at the same time, you talk about ‘never again’? With what is happening now? Never again? Well, I don’t know…” she continued, expressing skepticism about the nation’s commitment to truly learning from its past. Onyeka’s message to the rest of Nigeria is both a warning and a plea. “You insult us and sometimes, we do the insulting as well and that’s something terrible. We’ve come to a stage where we have to be insulting each other so badly. But go ahead.

We will not succumb; we’ll not bow.” These words capture the deep-seated frustration of a people who have been repeatedly insulted, marginalized, and subjected to ridicule, yet have refused to lose their dignity or their sense of purpose. Onyeka’s resolve is clear: “We’re children of God. We’re here for a purpose. The good God put us here on earth for that good purpose. You cannot drive us to the sea. You cannot tell us to shut up and take the pains that you’re afflicting on us and abuse us on top of it.” Onyeka’s words reflect the unbreakable spirit of the Igbo people, a spirit that refuses to be silenced or subdued, no matter the adversity. Her reference to being “children of God” underscores the moral and spiritual foundation upon which this resolve is built.

Although of Igbo descent rooted in Arondizuogu Imo State, Onyeka Onwenu can easily be described as a detribalized Nigerian and global citizen, having been born and brought up in Port Harcourt; schooled and worked in the US; married to a Yoruba Muslim, and lived most of her active life in Lagos. Writing for The Conversation, Austin Emielu, Professor of Music, University of Ghana, aptly captured Onyeka Onwenu as ‘a Nigerian pop artiste, activist, and voice of national unity.’ Onyeka’s words spoke eloquently to the ongoing struggle for justice and equality in Nigeria. They underscore the Igbo commitment to the nation’s unity but also make it clear that this commitment is not unconditional. It is contingent upon mutual respect, fairness, and a genuine commitment to the principles of justice. Her parting shot was a challenge to the Nigerian state: “Listen, if you do not want us, then, let us go.” That unequivocally terse statement, profound in its simplicity, encapsulates the core of the Igbo struggle within Nigeria. It is not a call for secession but a demand for respect and equality. If Nigeria cannot or will not accommodate the Igbo as equal partners in the nation’s journey, then it is only fair to allow them to seek their destiny elsewhere.

Life, with all its unpredictable twists and turns, often plays out as a cruel irony, especially when it comes to those who dare to stand against the tide. Onyeka found herself unwittingly cast in this tragic drama. As she stood tall on the stage, her voice a powerful instrument of truth and defiance, Onyeka vented her spleen against the systemic injustices meted out to the Igbo people. In that moment, she embodied the indomitable spirit of Ndigbo – resilient, unyielding, fearless, and defiant. Yet, as she passionately articulated the unresolved grievances and the continued marginalization of her people, little did she know that Life had already set its final act in motion. Death, the grim reaper, was lurking in the shadows, patiently stalking its prey. It bided its time, waiting for the perfect moment to deliver its final, fatal blow. That moment came shortly after she graced the stage at the 80th birthday celebration of Stella Chinyelu Okoli, the Emzor Pharmaceutical mogul on 30th July, 2024. Her performance that night, as always, was nothing short of extraordinary, a testament to her enduring talent and the depth of her passion. She sang; she spoke; and she touched the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to witness her in her element. But unbeknownst to the audience, and perhaps even to herself, that would be her final curtain call. Death, with its silent, inevitable precision, delivered the last punch. The ‘One Love’ crooner, who had spent her life fighting for justice, equality, and the upliftment of her people, was taken from this world. It was a punch that no one saw coming, a punch that left a void in the hearts of millions who admired and loved her.

But perhaps, in this final act of life’s drama, there is a subtle message, a cryptic reminder that time waits for no one, and that the struggles of today must be confronted with the urgency of now because tomorrow is never guaranteed. Onyeka may have taken her final bow, but the impact of her words and deeds will resonate for years to come. She has left behind a legacy of courage, truth, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Her transition is a profound loss, not just to the Igbo nation and the Nigerian state as a whole, but to all who value integrity and humanity. As we mourn her, we must also remember that the fight she so bravely championed is far from over. The grievances she voiced, the injustices she highlighted, and the hope she inspired must not be forgotten. In her memory, let us continue to strive for a Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of ethnicity, can live with dignity and fairness. Onyeka has left the stage, but the echoes of her voice remain. They remind us that life, with all its farcical unpredictability, must be lived with purpose, passion, and an unwavering commitment to the truth. Death may have taken her, but it cannot erase the indelible mark she has left on the hearts and minds of those who knew her, heard her, and loved her.

Onyeka, who had long been a vocal advocate of justice and equality, was denied the chance to witness whether Nigeria would rise to the challenge she laid down. Death took her away before she could see if the Nigerian state would heed her call or if the Igbo people would be forced to chart a new course on their own. Surely, Onyeka’s words serve as a challenge not only to the Nigerian state but also to every Nigerian. They force us all to confront the question: What kind of nation do we want to be? Will we continue to ignore the legitimate grievances of a significant part of our population, or will we finally embrace the principles of equality and justice for all? As Onyeka’s life and legacy remind us, these questions cannot be ignored forever. There is no better time to answer them than now; perhaps, if nothing but only as a worthy honour and befitting tribute to the Elegant Stallion.

As we bid farewell to this iconic figure, it is essential to recognize the irony of her journey. Life – that which happens to one when one is making other plans – may have veiled the full extent of her contributions. But in death, the veil has been lifted, revealing the indelible footprints she has left in the concrete of time. Onyeka’s legacy is one that will continue to inspire, challenge, and remind us of the ongoing struggles for justice, fairness, and equity in Nigeria.

Fare thee well, Onyeka, the voice of a generation, and the beacon of hope for a better and reinvented Nigeria. Your songs may have been silenced, but your legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who dare to dream of a better world. The farce called Life may have played its final trick, but your legacy endures. Adieu, the Elegant Stallion! Adieu!