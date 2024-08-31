Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria

USAfrica: Nigeria’s former Governor of the Cross River (1999 – 2007), Donald Duke, has crticized President Bola Tinubu’s decision to acquire a new multi billion naira presidential jet while millions of Nigerians suffer from hardship and widespread hunger.

Duke, said that
“Purchasing a new aircraft or yacht or living extravagantly while the populace faces hardship is a failure. You cannot have hungry children while you are indulging in lavish parties and wearing the most extravagant agbada.”

In August 2024, the Presidency announced the arrival of a new presidential jet for the Nigerian president. According to Bayo Onanuga, it procured an Airbus A330 to replace the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700.

Duke noted “There is nothing glamorous in acknowledging that your people are struggling; it reflects a failure of leadership. As the head of a family, my priority is to ensure my family has everything they need. I don’t want their lives to be difficult.”
He pointed out that
“If life is hard, I feel I have failed in my duty to provide for them and to take the necessary actions. I would advise him (Tinubu) to see the Nigerian nation as his family. What benefits his family should benefit the nation as well.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Duke, a popular former Governor of the Cross River State and technocrat, was. Interviewed on Channels TV.

He recommended: “There need to be consequences. You cannot remain complacent if you are a DPO, commissioner of police, or GOC, while crimes are committed in your jurisdiction. They must be held accountable.”

Duke said that Tinubu should “hold the leaders of security agencies accountable. The heads of security agencies must be held responsible for any failures in security.”

You Might Also Like

Nigeria and the Brewing Distraction. By Chidi Amuta

Soccer: Osimhen, Lookman picked for Africa Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria: FG seeks EU help to extradite Simon Ekpa

Polish students and Lecturer released in Nigeria after detention during protests

Algerian Columnist attacks Morocco, accuses it of “Diplomatic thuggery”

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Onyeka Onwenu: The Irony of this Farce Called Life. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo Onyeka Onwenu: The Irony of this Farce Called Life. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Onyeka Onwenu: The Irony of this Farce Called Life. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
INSIGHT

Onyeka Onwenu: The Irony of this Farce Called Life. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria and the Brewing Distraction. By Chidi Amuta
Deconstructing the pervasive peace of the graveyard
Nigeria youths serving their bandit-land. By Suyi Ayodele
Soccer: Osimhen, Lookman picked for Africa Cup qualifiers.
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?