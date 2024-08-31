Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria

USAfrica: Nigeria’s former Governor of the Cross River (1999 – 2007), Donald Duke, has crticized President Bola Tinubu’s decision to acquire a new multi billion naira presidential jet while millions of Nigerians suffer from hardship and widespread hunger.

Duke, said that

“Purchasing a new aircraft or yacht or living extravagantly while the populace faces hardship is a failure. You cannot have hungry children while you are indulging in lavish parties and wearing the most extravagant agbada.”

In August 2024, the Presidency announced the arrival of a new presidential jet for the Nigerian president. According to Bayo Onanuga, it procured an Airbus A330 to replace the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700.

Duke noted “There is nothing glamorous in acknowledging that your people are struggling; it reflects a failure of leadership. As the head of a family, my priority is to ensure my family has everything they need. I don’t want their lives to be difficult.”

He pointed out that

“If life is hard, I feel I have failed in my duty to provide for them and to take the necessary actions. I would advise him (Tinubu) to see the Nigerian nation as his family. What benefits his family should benefit the nation as well.”

Duke, a popular former Governor of the Cross River State and technocrat, was. Interviewed on Channels TV.

He recommended: “There need to be consequences. You cannot remain complacent if you are a DPO, commissioner of police, or GOC, while crimes are committed in your jurisdiction. They must be held accountable.”

Duke said that Tinubu should “hold the leaders of security agencies accountable. The heads of security agencies must be held responsible for any failures in security.”