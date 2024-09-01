Afenifere says Nigerians “worse off” under Tinubu

The Yoruba national group, Afenifere, has joined in warning about what it characterized as the near collapse of Nigeria. It asserted in its latest statement that the danger has increased since the administration of President Bola Tinubu began in 2023.

Afenifere has stated in a communique that: “Afenifere is scandalised or shamed by the odium and poor international or global image which have attended these profligate or prodigal expenditures.”

The group lamented: “We are puzzled that a government can be so masterful at diversionary tactics just to lull the people to sleep and confuse them as they wake amid grave national circumstances and of a strident or sustained debate of its desultory or unmethodical handling of governance.”

Afenifere said that the majority of Nigerians are “troubled by the pervasive hardship, crippling hunger, unremitting insecurity in the land, runaway inflation, and massive unemployment, all of which have left the people worse off than they were at the beginning.”

The group condemned what it described as the “reckless, obstinate, and indifferent attitude of the government to the long-term effects of the lack of forethought or purpose regarding the handling of the public revenue.”

The group criticized what it called some of the Tinubu administration’s “profligate predilection or inclination to waste resources,” by referring to “$100 million or N240 billion as the purchase price for an Airbus A330 as a jet for the President and a further $50 million to retrofit is uncalled for.”