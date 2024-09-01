Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Afenifere says Nigerians “worse off” under Tinubu

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Afenifere says Nigerians “worse off” under Tinubu

 

The Yoruba national group, Afenifere, has joined in warning about what it characterized as the near collapse of Nigeria. It asserted in its latest statement that the danger has increased since the administration of President Bola Tinubu began in 2023.

Afenifere has stated in a communique that: “Afenifere is scandalised or shamed by the odium and poor international or global image which have attended these profligate or prodigal expenditures.”

The group lamented: “We are puzzled that a government can be so masterful at diversionary tactics just to lull the people to sleep and confuse them as they wake amid grave national circumstances and of a strident or sustained debate of its desultory or unmethodical handling of governance.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Afenifere said that the majority of Nigerians are “troubled by the pervasive hardship, crippling hunger, unremitting insecurity in the land, runaway inflation, and massive unemployment, all of which have left the people worse off than they were at the beginning.”

The group condemned what it described as the “reckless, obstinate, and indifferent attitude of the government to the long-term effects of the lack of forethought or purpose regarding the handling of the public revenue.”

The group criticized what it called some of the Tinubu administration’s “profligate predilection or inclination to waste resources,” by referring to “$100 million or N240 billion as the purchase price for an Airbus A330 as a jet for the President and a further $50 million to retrofit is uncalled for.”

You Might Also Like

Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria

Nigeria and the Brewing Distraction. By Chidi Amuta

Deconstructing the pervasive peace of the graveyard

Nigeria youths serving their bandit-land. By Suyi Ayodele

Soccer: Osimhen, Lookman picked for Africa Cup qualifiers.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria
AFRICA

Duke knocks Tinubu’s acquisition of multi-billion jet Nigerians amid hardship in Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Onyeka Onwenu: The Irony of this Farce Called Life. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Nigeria and the Brewing Distraction. By Chidi Amuta
Deconstructing the pervasive peace of the graveyard
Nigeria youths serving their bandit-land. By Suyi Ayodele
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?