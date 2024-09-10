Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SPORTS

AFCON 2025: Ghana slip again in draw with Niger

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
AFCON 2025: Ghana slip again in draw with Niger

Ghana’s aspirations for a successful 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign encountered yet another setback on Monday, September 9, 2024, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger Republic in their second Group F qualifier.

The encounter, hosted at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco, saw the Black Stars struggle to find their footing, eventually having to settle for a point against their resolute opponents.

The match began cautiously, with both teams showing restraint. Niger was the first to threaten, with Boubacar Hainikoye unleashing a powerful shot from distance that forced a fine save from Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the 17th minute.

Despite Niger’s early pressure, it was Ghana who took the lead just before halftime. A strike from Alidu Seidu outside the penalty area took a fortunate deflection, wrong-footing the Niger goalkeeper and nestling in the back of the net.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In the second half, Ghana created several chances to extend their advantage but failed to convert. Notably, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams saw their efforts thwarted by Niger’s impressive goalkeeper, Abiboulaye Hainikoye.

Niger, undeterred, remained persistent in their quest for an equalizer, and their efforts bore fruit in the 81st minute when Oumar Sako headed in from a corner. The goal followed a scramble in the box and left Ghana deflated, having missed an opportunity to secure all three points.

With just one point from two matches, Ghana’s qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON are now precariously balanced. They will face Sudan in October, a match where a marked improvement will be required if they are to keep their chances of reaching the tournament in Morocco alive.

You Might Also Like

U.S. extends EAD automatic renewal period to 540 days

South Africa and China pledge closer cooperation as Ramaphosa begins state visit

Kenyan hospital confirms death of Ugandan Olympian’s alleged killer

Nigeria: DSS releases NLC President Joe Ajaero amid tensions over potential economic shutdown

Nigeria: Rep orders JAMB to remit N3.602 billion

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article South Africa and China pledge closer cooperation as Ramaphosa begins state visit South Africa and China pledge closer cooperation as Ramaphosa begins state visit
Next Article President Tinubu, our streets are empty. By Suyi Ayodele President Tinubu, our streets are empty. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
U.S. extends EAD automatic renewal period to 540 days
TRAVEL

U.S. extends EAD automatic renewal period to 540 days

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
President Tinubu, our streets are empty. By Suyi Ayodele
South Africa and China pledge closer cooperation as Ramaphosa begins state visit
Kenyan hospital confirms death of Ugandan Olympian’s alleged killer
Nigeria: DSS releases NLC President Joe Ajaero amid tensions over potential economic shutdown
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?