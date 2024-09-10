South Africa and China pledge closer cooperation as Ramaphosa begins state visit

On Monday, September 9, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for enhanced solidarity and cooperation between China and South Africa, emphasizing that this strengthened partnership aligns with the shared aspirations of both nations.

Xi made these remarks during discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit and an official state visit.

Highlighting the significance of their relationship, Xi noted, “I have visited South Africa more often than any other African country, and President Ramaphosa is the first African head of state I have received for a state visit to China before the FOCAC summit. This reflects the high-level bilateral ties and strong friendship between our two countries.”

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, as well as the 30th anniversary of the new South Africa,” Xi continued. “Despite shifts in the international landscape, three constants remain unchanged: China and South Africa’s mission to pursue modernization, their dedication to advancing China-Africa cooperation, and their commitment to improving global governance. In this new era and on this new journey, stronger unity and cooperation between China and South Africa meet the expectations of both peoples.”

In response, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s dedication to the one-China policy and expressed strong support for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

“I reaffirmed that our political rapport and relationship form the foundation of an unwavering and valuable friendship. We remain committed to the one-China policy. Our two countries share many common objectives. Building on the firm foundation of solidarity, we continue to provide support and promote our shared interests,” Ramaphosa stated.