Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Scholarship

Fully funded PASET Scholarships for African Graduate Students

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Fully funded PASET Scholarships for African Graduate Students

The Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF) of the Partnership for Skills in Applied Sciences, Engineering, and Technology (PASET) is offering a valuable opportunity for graduate students and researchers from Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). PASET aims to address the shortage of highly qualified specialists in applied sciences, engineering, and technology (ASET) to strengthen innovation capacities across SSA countries.

Contents
About the PASET Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF)Eligibility CriteriaScholarship Benefits and DurationKey Information

According to Scholarship Region, “the PASET Regional Scholarship offers a fully funded study opportunity that covers tuition, research, travel, and a monthly allowance to cover living expenses such as accommodation and meals.”

This scholarship is designed to support PhD students, postdoctoral scientists, and universities in SSA countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, and Malawi, among 41 other nations, by enhancing training, research, and innovation environments.

About the PASET Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF)

RSIF, a flagship PASET program, provides comprehensive support to PhD students, post-doctoral scientists, and universities in SSA. The program is jointly funded by African governments, the World Bank, and the Government of Korea and is managed by the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Eligibility Criteria

According to the RSIF website, applicants for the PhD Scholarship must:

  • Be a citizen of a sub-Saharan African country.
  • Hold a relevant master’s degree.
  • Meet specific admission requirements of the RSIF African Host University (AHU) offering the PhD program.
  • Be 35 years old or younger at the time of application.
  • Enroll full-time in a PhD program at an RSIF AHU for the 2024-2025 academic year.
  • Not hold another PhD scholarship.
  • Commit to a 6-12 month “sandwich” training at an international partner university, research institute, or private company.
  • Work on research topics contributing to regional development in Africa.

Priority will be given to women and young academic faculty members without a PhD.

Scholarship Benefits and Duration

The RSIF scholarship covers:

  • University tuition fees.
  • Research costs.
  • A monthly living allowance.
  • Return travel, visas, student permits, and annual medical and personal accident insurance.

The PhD program typically lasts three to four years, including a 6-12 month “sandwich” placement at an international partner institution.

Key Information

Applications must be submitted online through icipe’s online platform and will be screened for plagiarism. No email or hardcopy submissions will be accepted. The deadline for applications is **September 16

You Might Also Like

2025-26 Chevening scholarship

UNN’s Igbo Cultural Village and UNESCO’s 2024 Mother Tongue Day in Nigeria. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

University Twente Scholarship 2024: Opportunities for International Students in the Netherlands

Share This Article
Previous Article Philemon Yang assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly, calls for global unity Philemon Yang assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly, calls for global unity
Next Article Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria
AFRICA

Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria
Philemon Yang assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly, calls for global unity
Super Eagles held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in AFCON qualifier
Nigeria denies claim of human rights violation, affirms no citizen is above the Law
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?