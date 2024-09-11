Fully funded PASET Scholarships for African Graduate Students

The Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF) of the Partnership for Skills in Applied Sciences, Engineering, and Technology (PASET) is offering a valuable opportunity for graduate students and researchers from Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). PASET aims to address the shortage of highly qualified specialists in applied sciences, engineering, and technology (ASET) to strengthen innovation capacities across SSA countries.

According to Scholarship Region, “the PASET Regional Scholarship offers a fully funded study opportunity that covers tuition, research, travel, and a monthly allowance to cover living expenses such as accommodation and meals.”

This scholarship is designed to support PhD students, postdoctoral scientists, and universities in SSA countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, and Malawi, among 41 other nations, by enhancing training, research, and innovation environments.

About the PASET Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF)

RSIF, a flagship PASET program, provides comprehensive support to PhD students, post-doctoral scientists, and universities in SSA. The program is jointly funded by African governments, the World Bank, and the Government of Korea and is managed by the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the RSIF website, applicants for the PhD Scholarship must:

Be a citizen of a sub-Saharan African country.

Hold a relevant master’s degree.

Meet specific admission requirements of the RSIF African Host University (AHU) offering the PhD program.

Be 35 years old or younger at the time of application.

Enroll full-time in a PhD program at an RSIF AHU for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Not hold another PhD scholarship.

Commit to a 6-12 month “sandwich” training at an international partner university, research institute, or private company.

Work on research topics contributing to regional development in Africa.

Priority will be given to women and young academic faculty members without a PhD.

Scholarship Benefits and Duration

The RSIF scholarship covers:

University tuition fees.

Research costs.

A monthly living allowance.

Return travel, visas, student permits, and annual medical and personal accident insurance.

The PhD program typically lasts three to four years, including a 6-12 month “sandwich” placement at an international partner institution.

Key Information

Applications must be submitted online through icipe’s online platform and will be screened for plagiarism. No email or hardcopy submissions will be accepted. The deadline for applications is **September 16