NEWS

UAE deports 400 Nigerians

UAE deports 400 Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates has deported 400 Nigerians, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where they were received by officials from the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Katherine Udida, Director of Migration Affairs at the Commission, stated that the deportation was facilitated in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser. The Commission will provide the returnees with psychosocial support and implement reintegration programs in line with its mandate.

Udida noted that the Commission is working closely with relevant agencies and the UAE government to investigate cases of maltreatment and unjust deportation, ensuring that the rights of affected citizens are upheld. “We will assess each case individually. If any of the deportees had valid permits, it is their right to return, and we will provide pro-bono services where necessary,” Udida explained.

One of the returnees, Harrison Amaoguo, claimed he was wrongfully deported and had his valuables seized. He called on the Nigerian government to use diplomatic measures to protect the rights of its citizens abroad. “I still don’t know my offence. I was simply asked to identify myself, and then I was taken away. The Nigerian Consulate in Dubai needs to ask more questions and not just believe everything they are told,” Amaoguo said.

The deportees consist of 90 female adults and 310 male adults.

