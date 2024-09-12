Nigeria to leverage technology for educational reform – VP Shettima

The Nigerian government plans to integrate advanced technology into the country’s educational infrastructure to address challenges related to human capacity and resources. Vice President Kashim Shettima made this announcement on Wednesday during a meeting with the World Bank Nigeria team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Vice President Shettima emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to driving significant change across the nation, particularly in education. Acknowledging the evolving global technological landscape, he stated that the government would capitalize on available opportunities to strengthen Nigeria’s education system.

“Be rest assured that where there is a will, there is always a way. Change is a very painful percolation process. But I know we will get out of this very soon and be on the path of sustained growth,” Shettima said.

Smart Class Solutions

Drawing from international examples, VP Shettima referenced India’s success in using KYAN smart class technology to educate students in rural areas. He expressed optimism that similar innovations could help modernize Nigeria’s education system.

“In India, Kyan technology is used to teach 50,000 pupils in rural and impoverished areas. I believe technology will help us upgrade our education system significantly,” he noted.

Comprehensive Education Reform

Shettima also called for a holistic approach to education reform, including improving infrastructure, enhancing teacher training, and implementing technological solutions.

“We need a comprehensive plan to address the gaps in our education system as quickly as possible. We must not allow these challenges to persist. The federal government is committed to making the necessary changes, but we need the cooperation of all stakeholders, including state governors, to drive this transformation forward,” Shettima stated.

HOPE Projects

During the meeting, the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Ndiamé Diop, presented the bank’s initiatives under the “HOPE” series—Governance, Primary Health Care, and Basic Education. These projects aim to reform governance, healthcare, and education, with a focus on human capital development.

“We are working to reinvigorate governance, primary healthcare, and education facilities across the country,” Dr. Diop explained.

He highlighted that the HOPE initiatives rely on result-based financing and aim to improve service delivery, particularly at the state level, with technology playing a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare and education services.