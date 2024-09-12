Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Senegal empowers youth to preserve coastal environments

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Senegal empowers youth to preserve coastal environments

Guediawaye Beach, located on the outskirts of Senegal’s capital, spans over 5 hectares but has long been affected by coastal erosion. As Dakar’s most populous commune, residents have often had to travel to the capital and pay for access to privatized beaches to enjoy nautical activities.

In response to this, the Senegal Youth Consortium (CJS), a group focused on youth empowerment and development, launched the Gued Beach project. This initiative, which runs during school breaks, aims to rehabilitate Guediawaye Beach. “We initiated the Gued Beach project a year ago. We aim at rehabilitating the Guediawaye beach, which is one of Senegal’s most beautiful beaches, one of Africa’s even,” said Sobel Aziz Ngom, President of the Senegal Youth Consortium.

The project offers a range of cultural and sports activities such as swimming, squash, dancing, golf, and boxing. It also focuses on environmental education. “We are not merely here for the fun,” said squash coach Ahmed Aliou Sow. “We are here to raise awareness on the issue of coastal erosion and make them understand that they can take steps to preserve their beach.”

Hundreds of young residents participate in these activities each weekend, learning not only sports but also environmental stewardship. The project aims to create around 400 jobs in the coming months as it expands its long-term activities, addressing Senegal’s high youth unemployment.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Senegal, with its 700 km coastline, has been actively combating coastal erosion, which causes the shoreline to retreat by 0.5 to 2 meters annually, according to the Senegalese Directorate for Environment. The Gued Beach project is part of these broader efforts to protect the country’s coastline.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria to leverage technology for educational reform – VP Shettima

Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria

Flights grounded at Kenya’s main airport

Pan-African AI conference highlights collaboration and innovation

Nigeria: NANS urges increase in student loans amid fuel price surge

Share This Article
Previous Article Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria
Next Article UAE deports 400 Nigerians UAE deports 400 Nigerians
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria to leverage technology for educational reform - VP Shettima
AFRICA

Nigeria to leverage technology for educational reform – VP Shettima

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
UAE deports 400 Nigerians
Innoson unveils first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria
Fully funded PASET Scholarships for African Graduate Students
Philemon Yang assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly, calls for global unity
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?