Senegal empowers youth to preserve coastal environments

Guediawaye Beach, located on the outskirts of Senegal’s capital, spans over 5 hectares but has long been affected by coastal erosion. As Dakar’s most populous commune, residents have often had to travel to the capital and pay for access to privatized beaches to enjoy nautical activities.

In response to this, the Senegal Youth Consortium (CJS), a group focused on youth empowerment and development, launched the Gued Beach project. This initiative, which runs during school breaks, aims to rehabilitate Guediawaye Beach. “We initiated the Gued Beach project a year ago. We aim at rehabilitating the Guediawaye beach, which is one of Senegal’s most beautiful beaches, one of Africa’s even,” said Sobel Aziz Ngom, President of the Senegal Youth Consortium.

The project offers a range of cultural and sports activities such as swimming, squash, dancing, golf, and boxing. It also focuses on environmental education. “We are not merely here for the fun,” said squash coach Ahmed Aliou Sow. “We are here to raise awareness on the issue of coastal erosion and make them understand that they can take steps to preserve their beach.”

Hundreds of young residents participate in these activities each weekend, learning not only sports but also environmental stewardship. The project aims to create around 400 jobs in the coming months as it expands its long-term activities, addressing Senegal’s high youth unemployment.

Senegal, with its 700 km coastline, has been actively combating coastal erosion, which causes the shoreline to retreat by 0.5 to 2 meters annually, according to the Senegalese Directorate for Environment. The Gued Beach project is part of these broader efforts to protect the country’s coastline.