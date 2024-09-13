50 U.S. universities set to participate in 2024 EducationUSA Fair in Abuja and Lagos

EducationUSA Nigeria is set to host its 23rd annual EducationUSA College Fair from September 17th to 19th in Abuja and Lagos. The event is organized by the U.S. government’s official source of information on U.S. higher education, providing Nigerian students an opportunity to explore study options in the United States.

According to a press release from the U.S. Consulate General’s Public Diplomacy Section, representatives from 50 U.S. colleges and universities will participate in the fair.

Fair Highlights

The EducationUSA Fair will enable prospective students to engage directly with international admissions officers from renowned U.S. institutions, including Harvard University, Columbia University, The George Washington University, Tulane University, and Spelman College. These universities offer a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs.

Attendees will have the chance to meet admissions officers, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Embassy representatives to discuss educational opportunities, the student visa process, financial aid, and cultural aspects of studying in the U.S.

U.S. Mission Public Diplomacy Counselor, Lee McManis, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “The United States has renowned higher education programs and remains the destination of choice for international students. The upcoming EducationUSA college fair is a great way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer.”

Important Details

Nigeria remains a key source of international students for U.S. institutions, sending more students to American colleges than any other African nation and ranking seventh globally. During the 2022-2023 academic year, over 17,000 Nigerian students pursued degrees in the United States.

The fair will kick off on September 17th in Abuja at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, followed by Lagos on September 18th at the Ecobank Pan African Center, Victoria Island, and will conclude on September 19th at Pistis Hub, Maryland.

Participation in the event is free, but registration is required.