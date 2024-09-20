Guinea’s most wanted fugitive, extradited from Liberia

Guinea’s most wanted fugitive, former senior military officer Claude Pivi, has been extradited from neighboring Liberia along with his son after a high-profile arrest. Pivi, who escaped from prison in November, had been convicted in absentia for his involvement in the 2009 stadium massacre in Conakry, where more than 156 opposition supporters were killed. Scores of women were also raped during the violent crackdown, making it one of the most tragic incidents in Guinea’s history.

Pivi, known as “Coplan,” was arrested alongside his son, Verny Pivi, during a routine security check at the border between Liberia and Guinea. Verny is accused of orchestrating his father’s prison break. Images circulating online show Pivi, appearing frail and in handcuffs, next to his son. Pivi was previously the Minister of Presidential Security under ex-military leader Moussa Dadis Camara, who was also briefly freed during the prison break before being recaptured.

Guinea’s military prosecutor, Colonel Aly Camara, confirmed that Pivi had been returned to Conakry’s central prison to serve his life sentence. “He was brought back to the central prison to serve his sentence in accordance with the law,” Col. Camara stated.

A reward of $58,000 (£43,700) had been offered for Pivi’s capture. His lawyer, Abdourahmane Dabo, expressed concerns over his client’s health, describing him as “weak.” Meanwhile, victims of the 2009 massacre reacted with relief. Fatoumata Diariou Camara, a survivor of the violence, told AFP she was “overjoyed” by Pivi’s recapture, adding, “I pray that he will remain in prison forever.”

Pivi was a key figure in the regime of Moussa Dadis Camara, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for crimes against humanity related to the same massacre. The 2009 massacre, in which security forces opened fire on a peaceful opposition rally, remains a dark chapter in Guinea’s history.

(AFP)