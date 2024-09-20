Jihadist attack in Mali’s Capital claim over 70 lives

A rare jihadist attack in Bamako, the capital of Mali, has resulted in significant loss of life and injuries. According to security sources, Tuesday’s coordinated assaults on a military police training camp and a military airport killed more than 70 people and wounded over 200 others.

A report from AFP, citing a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that 77 people were confirmed dead, and 255 were injured in the attacks. However, a separate confidential official document indicated that the death toll could be closer to 100, with 81 victims wounded.

Mali has been grappling with a surge in Islamist militant activity in recent months. Earlier this month, militants launched an assault on a riverboat in northeastern Mali, killing at least 49 civilians. In a separate incident, an army camp was attacked, resulting in the deaths of 15 soldiers, while approximately 50 militants were reported to have died in the confrontation.

The situation highlights the escalating security challenges Mali faces as it continues to battle jihadist insurgencies.