Eswatini PM calls for UN reforms and collective action on global challenges

Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, reaffirmed his country’s unwavering commitment to peace, sustainable development, and human dignity during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. He emphasized the need to reform multilateral institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and particularly the UN Security Council. Recalling the 2005 African Union meeting in Eswatini that led to the Ezulwini Consensus, Dlamini called on the global community to “implement these long-standing commitments” to ensure all regions and people have a voice in shaping the future.

Dlamini highlighted Eswatini’s embrace of the national ethos “Nkwe,” which means “run,” symbolizing the country’s determination to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “Nkwe is our rallying cry to run faster, to work harder, and to leave no one behind,” he said.

As Africa remains the youngest continent globally, Eswatini is committed to investing in its youth to harness the demographic dividend. “We must act now to ensure that our youth can participate fully in building the Africa we want—an Africa of peace, prosperity, and dignity,” he stressed. Dlamini noted that poverty remains a major challenge across Africa, and Eswatini is dedicated to eradicating it through inclusive growth and social protection programs. He urged the international community to support these efforts by promoting fair trade, increasing development assistance, and fostering partnerships that create jobs and uplift communities.

However, Dlamini pointed out the unique challenges faced by Eswatini, a small, middle-income country. These include limited access to international financing, vulnerability to climate change, and economic shocks. He called for global support to advance Eswatini’s developmental aspirations, mentioning the country’s comprehensive SDG Recovery and Acceleration Plan valued at $1.6 billion. This plan focuses on areas such as digital transformation, renewable energy, agriculture, industrial expansion, and social protection. He also underscored the need to reform the global financial system, stating, “The current global financial architecture is not fit for purpose and must be reformed to make financing more accessible and equitable.”

Condemning all forms of violence, Dlamini expressed his support for efforts to silence guns globally, particularly in Africa. He also addressed Eswatini’s health challenges, calling for international collaboration to strengthen health systems, enhance disease surveillance, and build rapid response capabilities for health emergencies.

On the issue of climate change, Dlamini outlined Eswatini’s strategy to mitigate and adapt to its impacts, which includes investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and disaster risk reduction. He announced Eswatini’s recent adoption of a ban on single-use plastics and urged developed nations to fulfill their climate finance and technology transfer commitments. “It is only through collective action that we can ensure a sustainable future for all,” he stressed.

Dlamini also addressed the exclusion of Taiwan and its 23.5 million people from the United Nations and its specialized agencies. “Ironically, Taiwan continues to be left out,” he said, calling for their inclusion to enable full participation in global development.

In conclusion, Dlamini called on the global community to “embrace the spirit of Nkwe” and work together with accelerated speed towards shared goals, ensuring that “no one is left behind.”