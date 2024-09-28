Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Putin and Equatorial Guinea president discuss energy collaboration in Moscow

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Putin and Equatorial Guinea president discuss energy collaboration in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the President of Equatorial Guinea, in Moscow to discuss the successful collaboration between their nations. Putin emphasized their partnership within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and OPEC+.

“Your country is our partner in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. We have also been successfully cooperating with Equatorial Guinea in OPEC+ for a long time,” Putin remarked. “Our common task, of course, is to stabilize world energy markets. And in general, together with partners within these organizations, we manage to solve this task quite effectively.”

In addition to stabilizing energy markets, the Kremlin stated that the leaders would also focus on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing various international and regional issues.

You Might Also Like

Libyan legislators reach agreement on central bank leadership amid oil crisis

African Development fund allocates $134.71 million for CAR and DRC infrastructure

Eswatini PM calls for UN reforms and collective action on global challenges

Comoros and ITFC sign €330 million agreement to boost key economic sectors

Three sentenced in Seychelles for drug trafficking and importation

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Eswatini PM calls for UN reforms and collective action on global challenges Eswatini PM calls for UN reforms and collective action on global challenges
Next Article African Development fund allocates $134.71 million for CAR and DRC infrastructure African Development fund allocates $134.71 million for CAR and DRC infrastructure
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Libyan legislators reach agreement on central bank leadership amid oil crisis
POLITICS

Libyan legislators reach agreement on central bank leadership amid oil crisis

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
African Development fund allocates $134.71 million for CAR and DRC infrastructure
Eswatini PM calls for UN reforms and collective action on global challenges
Comoros and ITFC sign €330 million agreement to boost key economic sectors
Three sentenced in Seychelles for drug trafficking and importation
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?