Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the President of Equatorial Guinea, in Moscow to discuss the successful collaboration between their nations. Putin emphasized their partnership within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and OPEC+.

“Your country is our partner in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. We have also been successfully cooperating with Equatorial Guinea in OPEC+ for a long time,” Putin remarked. “Our common task, of course, is to stabilize world energy markets. And in general, together with partners within these organizations, we manage to solve this task quite effectively.”

In addition to stabilizing energy markets, the Kremlin stated that the leaders would also focus on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing various international and regional issues.