LIVING

As Nigeria marks 64 years, "There is hunger in the land," Senator tells Tinubu, leaders of Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
As Nigeria marks 64 years, “There is hunger in the land,” Senator tells Tinubu, leaders of Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Nigerian Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (from Bornu South) has lamented the widespread corruption, hunger and hypocrisy in Nigeria. He expressed his disappointment that several politicians engage in corrupt practices without facing consequences.As Nigeria marks 64 years, “There is hunger in the land,” Senator tells Tinubu, leaders of Nigeria

Ndume said: “In Nigeria, it seems one can steal money, walk free, and be hailed.” He cited those who previously seemed financially unstable but suddenly acquired wealth and made lavish purchases, like luxury cars and jets.

Senator Ndume also raised concern regarding the issue of food insecurity in Nigeria. He warned that less than five percent of the country’s arable land is currently cultivated, despite Nigeria’s significant agricultural potential. “There is hunger in the land,” he reminded the leaders of the country.

By USAfricaLIVE
