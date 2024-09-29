South Africa and U.S clash on Israeli killing of Hezbollah leader

The South African government asserted that “The scale of injuries caused by Israel’s indiscriminate explosions is deeply troubling and warrants strong condemnation from the international community.” South Africa’s Foreign Ministry stated that Israel’s latest “attacks on civilians constitute a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law. These actions serve to exacerbate an already tense situation in the Middle East and appear to be aimed at undermining international peace efforts in the region.

“We stand in solidarity with the government of Lebanon during this challenging time and express our support in the aftermath of these ongoing attacks.”

The United States has reiterated its strong support for Israel in the conflict. President Biden issued a statement Saturday, September 28; 2024, emphasizing “The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups.”

He added that Nasrallah, who was killed a day before in an Israeli strike on Lebanon’s capital city, got a “measure of justice.”

“Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror…. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians.”