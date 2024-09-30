Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigeria: MNJTF troops thwart ISWAP attack, recover ammunition in Borno

Nigeria: MNJTF troops thwart ISWAP attack, recover ammunition in Borno

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), under Operation Hadin Kai, Sector 3, successfully foiled an attempted attack by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Magumeri-Maiduguri axis in Borno State.

In a tactical operation, the troops recovered a cache of ammunition from the insurgents. Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osaba, Chief Military Information Officer for MNJTF in N’djamena, Chad, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri. He explained that the troops had executed a strategic ambush, neutralizing the threat before the terrorists could harm innocent civilians.

According to Osaba, the troops positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ route and engaged them as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists attempted to flee but were met with a heavy barrage of gunfire,” Osaba said. “This decisive engagement forced them to abandon their weapons and motorcycles, disrupting their plan to unleash violence in the region.”

Weapons recovered during the operation included two AK-47 rifles, 51 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62 NATO ammunition, parcels of marijuana, and Tramadol, among other items.

